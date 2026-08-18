Daegu launches tech and innovation space in Đà Nẵng

ĐÀ NẴNG — The Daegu Digital Innovation Promotion Agency (DIP) from South Korea, in partnership with authorities of Đà Nẵng City, has launched the Daegu Technology Demonstration and Innovation Space in the city, offering an innovation and international technology space for both Vietnamese and South Korean businesses.

The space will be a rendezvous for businesses and partners to exchange new technologies, update innovation solutions and build connections between Vietnamese and South Korean companies as well as international firms.

The Đà Nẵng-based space is the fourth destination that the Global team have expand to after Australia, Uzbekistan, and Peru.

Cooperation and exchanges in information technology and communication (ICT) between Đà Nẵng and Korea as well as Daegu City have been drastically promoted recently.

The twin cities have agreed to boost medical tourism through the ‘Medic City Daegu’ platform, as well as AI-based transformation and high-tech industries.

The two partners also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on programmes in health care, business links and network building, public policies, worker training and innovations.

Last year, two tourism promotion booths from the two cities were built in each city to boost two-way exchanges between Vietnamese and South Korean travellers and destination promotion activities.

Đà Nẵng has hosted the annual Việt Nam-Korea Culture Exchange Festival since 2022, and it acts as a transition centre for tours between Jeju Island, Incheon, Seoul and other localities, including UNESCO-recognised world heritage sites Phong Nha-Kẻ Bàng, Huế Monuments Complex, Hội An ancient town and Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary.

Major airlines from South Korea, including Asiana Airlines, Jeju Air, Jin Air, Air Busan, Air Seoul, T'way Air, Eastar Jet, Air Seoul, Jin Air, Aero K and Air Premia operate flights from Busan, Seoul, Daegu and Cheongju to Đà Nẵng.

The Việt Nam Innovation Network in Korea (VINK) also introduced the Đà Nẵng-Seoul Start-up Innovation Centre and the Việt Nam-Korea AI (VKAI) Hub in Đà Nẵng City in 2024.

The city’s Đông Á University, in cooperation with the Korea language Centre in HCM City, has launched the first ever four-month free South Korean language course for all residents living in Đà Nẵng City.

Earlier, the South Korea Cyber Hankuk University of Foreign Studies also set up the Korean Foundation Global E-school at the main campus of Đà Nẵng Đông Á University.

The beach city hosted 345 projects from South Korea with a total investment of US$1.33 billion, making South Korea in the top-four of the leading investor list among 45 countries and territories in Đà Nẵng. — VNS