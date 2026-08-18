Việt Nam fines three companies over consumer protection violations

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Competition Commission (VCC) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade has fined Recess Co., Ltd, the operator of Lazada in Việt Nam, VNĐ350 million (US$13,460) for providing inaccurate information about its services, misleading consumers.

Following the collection and review of consumer complaints, the VCC conducted an investigation into Recess Co., Ltd. and found violations of consumer protection regulations.

In addition to the fine, the regulator required the company to promptly address the violations and review the information it provides to consumers to ensure that it is accurate, complete, and compliant with consumer protection laws.

According to the VCC, Recess Co., Ltd cooperated during the investigation by providing information and documents as requested and implementing the regulator’s recommendations.

The commission said enforcement action against violations is aimed at increasing transparency in business operations, strengthening corporate compliance with the law, and protecting consumers’ lawful rights and interests.

On the same day, VCC also announced a VNĐ140 million fine against Thien Su Viet Nam Co., Ltd for two violations in its multi-level marketing operations. These included failing to follow the required procedures for amending its certificate of registration for multi-level marketing activities and failing to properly notify the authorities when changing its list of trainers.

Earlier, the VCC announced a decision to fine Grab Co., Ltd. more than VNĐ1.3 billion for six violations. These included failing to give consumers the choice of whether to allow their information to be shared, disclosed, or transferred to third parties; including prohibited terms in its general terms and conditions; failing to disclose sponsorships provided to influencers to promote products and services; and failing to fully and accurately display feedback and review results.

The regulator also determined that Grab had not fully disclosed policies applicable to vulnerable consumers, while its general terms and conditions did not specify when they would take effect. The company was subsequently required to cease the violations, review its policies, and pay the fine in accordance with regulations. — VNS