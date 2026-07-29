Việt Nam maps out path towards full membership of Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission

KHÁNH HÒA — Việt Nam is working towards full membership of the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Commission (WCPFC), building on progress made in strengthening fisheries governance, improving data collection and enhancing compliance with international regulations.

The Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the West Pacific East Asia Sustainable Pacific Fisheries (WPEA-SPF) project, held a national workshop in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on July 28 to review Việt Nam’s implementation of its obligations as a Cooperating Non-Member and discuss a roadmap towards full WCPFC membership.

Addressing the event, Director of the Department of Fisheries and Fisheries Surveillance Trần Đình Luân said the selection of Khánh Hòa as the host locality was significant, as the province is a national hub for tuna fishing, procurement, processing and export.

It has also taken the lead in implementing fisheries management models, collecting fisheries data and combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Luân told participants that Việt Nam has consistently attached importance to the conservation and sustainable use of aquatic resources, the fulfilment of international obligations, and the promotion of regional and international cooperation in accordance with international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The country has participated in the WCPFC as a Cooperating Non-Member since 2009. With support from the commission’s Secretariat, the Pacific Community and international cooperation projects, it has gradually improved its fisheries management system, enhanced the quality of data reporting, deployed vessel monitoring systems and strengthened measures against IUU fishing.

WCPFC Executive Director Rhea Moss-Christian commended Việt Nam’s efforts to fulfil its responsibilities as a Cooperating Non-Member, noting that the country has made positive progress in improving its legal framework, strengthening compliance with international regulations, enhancing fisheries monitoring and gradually standardising its fisheries data collection system.

These achievements have helped strengthen Việt Nam’s position in the global tuna industry while laying an important foundation for maintaining access to major export markets amid increasingly stringent requirements for traceability and sustainable fishing, she said.

The WCPFC Secretariat will continue providing technical assistance and sharing experience to help Việt Nam fully meet its obligations and move towards official membership, she added.

A representative of the New Zealand Embassy in Việt Nam affirmed that New Zealand will continue supporting programmes aimed at strengthening Việt Nam’s fisheries management capacity through cooperation projects.

According to the representative, stronger fisheries governance and greater compliance with international regulations will not only help protect aquatic resources but also ensure sustainable livelihoods for fishing communities and promote the sustainable development of the marine economy.

Reports delivered at the workshop showed that Việt Nam has fulfilled many core obligations, including improving its legal framework in line with UNCLOS, operating vessel monitoring systems for fishing vessels measuring 15 metres or longer, registering vessels through the national fisheries database, implementing an electronic certification system and meeting its annual financial obligations.

However, further improvements are needed in collecting data from fishing trips and observers, as well as ensuring the interoperability of fisheries management systems.

Concluding the workshop, Luân said Việt Nam will continue improving fisheries data collection, strengthening management capacity at both central and local levels, and conducting a comprehensive assessment of the conditions, benefits and responsibilities associated with full membership.

The country will develop an appropriate roadmap towards becoming an official WCPFC member, contributing to the modern, transparent, responsible and sustainable development of Việt Nam’s fisheries sector, he stressed. — VNA/VNS