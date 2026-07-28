TikTok Vietnam strengthens partnership to boost sales of rural products 

HCM CITY — TikTok Vietnam, a popular short-video platform, joined hands on Tuesday in HCM City with the Central Co-ordination Office of the National Target Programme and the Centre for Agricultural Trade and Environmental Promotion to enhance the rural economy through e-commerce.

As part of this collaboration, the initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of e-commerce in categories related to home and living products, such as traditional handicrafts, bamboo and rattan items, lacquerware, and ornamental plants.

In addition to financial support, TikTok Shop will offer training programmes tailored to address skill gaps in online commerce. The training sessions will cover content creation, livestreaming development, creator partnerships, inventory management, store operations, and legal compliance.

These programmes are designed to assist sellers in driving short-term sales while establishing the operational groundwork needed to compete effectively in an increasingly mature and competitive market.

The training for new sellers will focus on storytelling through short-form videos and livestreaming. These capabilities are anticipated to help local businesses and emerging brands leverage TikTok Shop’s discovery commerce model, enabling them to efficiently build brand recognition and reduce reliance on price-driven competition.

TikTok Shop is also rolling out a range of transaction-fee and commission-fee waivers and reduction programmes for new sellers in 2026. Each new seller joining the platform this year may receive support benefits worth up to VNĐ70 million (US$3,200), depending on programme eligibility and participation levels.

Sellers of OCOP products, agricultural goods, and craft village items establishing stores on TikTok Shop in the latter half of 2026 will qualify for a specialised support programme. The package includes a 60-day exemption from platform commissions and transaction fees, advertising credits, and promotional vouchers dedicated to Vietnamese products. The total value of this support programme is expected to amount to VNĐ100 billion ($4,200).

The agreement signing ceremony took place at the TikTok Shop Vietnam Summit 2026 with the theme “Beyond the Horizon: Growth, Reimagined" in HCM City on Tuesday.

At the event, TikTok announced a remarkable 66 per cent year-on-year growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) in Việt Nam in 2025. Growth was evident across various product categories, including home and living, FMCG, electronics, moms, kids & babies, fashion, and health, beauty, and personal care. — VNS