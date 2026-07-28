VN-Index rebounds on bottom-fishing force

HÀ NỘI — The market reversed course on Tuesday as a wave of buy-the-dip activity, triggered by corporate and leadership-related buying signals, helped the VN-Index recover from earlier losses.

On the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index gained 11.61 points to 1,680.62 points after losing nearly 20 points on the morning trade.

The breadth of the market returned to positive territory, with 195 stocks advancing and 128 declining. Liquidity also improved, reaching nearly VNĐ19.2 trillion (US$729 million). The figure was about VNĐ5,000 billion higher than earlier in the week.

The VN30-Index, tracking the 30 biggest stocks on HoSE, also finished higher at 1,824.35 points, up 17.85 points. Twenty-one ticker symbols on the VN30 basket increased, while seven decreased and two ended unchanged.

Hoa Phat Group (HPG) was the market's leader of the day, adding nearly 1.2 points to the market. It was followed by MBBank (MBB), Vinhomes (VHM), Vinamilk (VNM), BIDV (BID) and Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG). Those stocks increased in a range of 0.7-3 per cent.

Among the few names that reportedly climbed to the ceiling was Vietcap Securities (VCI), up to VNĐ19,700, after information that the company's former CEO Tô Hải registered to buy more than 31 million shares.

Other heavyweight names in the sector, such as SSI Securities (SSI), VIX Securities (VIX), Ho Chi Minh City Securities (HCM) and Techcom Securities (TCX), were reported to be up more than 1 per cent versus reference.

In real estate, Phat Dat Real Estate Development (PDR) was also highlighted for strong intraday movement after a reported plan by chairman Nguyễn Văn Đạt to buy 20 million shares as part of a portfolio restructuring plan.

On the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the HNX-Index was little changed at 269.45 points.

Foreign investors remained net sellers on the main bourse, offloading VNĐ1.97 trillion on HoSE. This was the strongest selling session in three weeks.

Even though the market has rebounded, investors were still advised to prioritise portfolio risk management.

Viet Dragon Securities said investors should take advantage of technical rebound moves to restructure their portfolios and proactively reduce the weighting of stocks that have broken through key support zones.

On the buying side, investors should only consider exploratory entries into stocks that have their own distinct story and are priced at a significant discount, avoiding any chasing mentality. — BIZHUB/VNS