Hà Nội Economic Forum 2026 to focus on AI

HÀ NỘI — The 2026 Hà Nội Economic Forum, themed 'AI and e-commerce: Enabling Double-digit Growth for Hà Nội's Small and Medium-sized Enterprises', will be held on July 31 by the Hà Nội Department of Science and Technology and the Hà Nội Small and Medium Enterprises Association (HANOISME).

The forum comes as Hà Nội accelerates efforts to reshape its growth model by making science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and the digital economy key drivers of economic development.

Organisers expect the forum to serve as a platform linking policymakers, technology providers, investors and businesses, helping improve productivity, competitiveness and growth prospects for the city's small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The event will also introduce the city's business support policies directly to enterprises. SMEs, cooperatives and household businesses will have opportunities to connect with technology companies, financial institutions, investment funds, large corporations, distribution networks and digital solution providers.

Organisers expect around 350 participants, including at least 200 SMEs, cooperatives and household businesses; 30 to 50 science and technology, digital technology and innovation companies; five to 10 corporations, banks and investment funds; and about 50 media organisations.

Attendees will also include representatives from the Hà Nội People's Committee, municipal departments, HANOISME, the D79 Economic Alliance, research institutes, universities and business support organisations.

The forum will focus on four key areas, including updates on Hà Nội's latest policies on science and technology, innovation, digital transformation and business support, as well as measures to help science and technology enterprises refine products, develop business and financial plans, and improve access to funding.

It will also promote the adoption of AI and automation in business management, sales, inventory management, finance, human resources, customer service, marketing and data security.

Networking sessions will be organised around specific business needs, including policy, taxation, software, financing, investment, e-commerce, logistics and exports.

Two panel discussions will be held: 'Science and Technology Enterprises: Connecting Resources, E-commerce and Market Expansion' and 'Digital Transformation, AI and Automation to Improve Business Performance'.

The programme will also include announcements of partnership initiatives, the presentation of technology solutions, cooperation signing ceremonies and dedicated business-matching sessions between enterprises and technology providers, banks, investment funds and distribution networks.

A technology exhibition featuring around 30 booths will be divided into six categories: science and technology enterprises and innovation; software, AI and digital transformation; banks and investment funds; large corporations and supply chains; e-commerce, logistics and exports; and policy consulting and business support.

Each booth will display a QR code providing information on the participating organisation, its products, capabilities, cooperation needs and contact details. Organisers said the format was designed to help businesses identify potential partners and establish concrete business connections during the event.

The forum targets at least 30 business-matching meetings and the signing of five to 10 memorandums of understanding, cooperation agreements or framework contracts. — VNS