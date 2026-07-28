Masan posts record profit as consumer business maintains double-digit growth

HCM CITY — Masan Group Corporation (HOSE: MSN) posted record profit in the second quarter of 2026, while its consumer arm maintained double-digit revenue growth, supported by higher sales volumes and recovering consumer demand.

Masan recorded net profit after tax before minority interests (NPAT Pre-MI) of VNĐ3.8 trillion (US$146.2 million) in the second quarter, 2.3 times the figure in the same period last year.

For the first six months of 2026, NPAT pre-MI reached VNĐ5.77 trillion ($222 million), 2.2 times the year-earlier level.

Net profit after tax after minority interests (NPAT post-MI), representing earnings attributable to Masan shareholders, rose threefold year-on-year to VNĐ4.37 trillion ($168.1 million) in the first half.

Second-quarter net revenue reached VNĐ28.12 trillion ($1.08 billion), up 53.5 per cent year-on-year.

The results were driven by growth across Masan's consumer businesses as well as a sharp improvement at Masan High-Tech Materials (MSR), according to the group's unaudited business results released on July 27.

Masan's Consumer Operating System, which connects its retail, consumer brands and digital operations, generated revenue of VNĐ20.1 trillion ($771.5 million) in the second quarter, up about 21 per cent year-on-year. NPAT pre-MI from the platform rose by 26.2 per cent to VNĐ3.36 trillion ($129.2 million).

WinCommerce, which operates the WinMart, WinMart+ and WiN retail chains, reported second-quarter revenue of VNĐ11.6 trillion ($447.3 million), up 27.4 per cent year-on-year. Its NPAT pre-MI reached VNĐ142 billion ($5.5 million), 14 times the level recorded a year earlier.

The retailer added a net 324 stores during the quarter, bringing its nationwide network to 5,141 stores. More than 90 per cent of newly opened stores reached store-level EBITDA break-even during the quarter.

MSR also contributed strongly to the group's record earnings. The high-tech materials business generated revenue of VNĐ8.14 trillion ($313 million), five times the year-earlier figure, while NPAT pre-MI surged to VNĐ1.67 trillion ($64.1 million) from VNĐ6 billion in the second quarter of 2025.

Following the strong first-half performance, Masan proposed raising its 2026 business plan to revenue of VNĐ98 trillion to VNĐ105 trillion ($3.77 billion to $4.04 billion) and NPAT pre-MI of VNĐ10 trillion to VNĐ11.5 trillion ($384.6 million to $442.3 million).

NPAT post-MI is expected to reach about VNĐ8 trillion ($307.7 million) for the full year, roughly double last year's level.

Consumer business sustains growth

Masan Consumer Corporation (HOSE: MCH), a key consumer business of the group, recorded second-quarter revenue of VNĐ7.17 trillion ($275.6 million), up 14.2 per cent year-on-year.

The increase was primarily volume-led, reflecting resilient consumer demand following the completion of the company's distribution transformation in 2025.

Revenue for the first half reached VNĐ15.6 trillion ($601.4 million), an increase of 13.6 per cent from the same period last year. MCH maintained its full-year revenue target of VNĐ33.8 trillion to VNĐ35 trillion ($1.3 billion to $1.35 billion), representing expected year-on-year growth of 11 to 15 per cent.

The company's gross margin rose by 44 basis points year-on-year to 44.6 per cent in the second quarter, while NPAT pre-MI increased by 10.2 per cent.

Growth was supported by several major brands and categories. CHIN-SU revenue rose by 27 per cent year-on-year, while Omachi increased by 17.8 per cent. Bottled beverages also returned to growth, rising by 17.8 per cent.

Home and personal care was among the fastest-growing categories, with revenue increasing by 32.5 per cent year-on-year, while MCH's international business expanded by 24 per cent across key markets including Southeast Asia, the European Union, the US and Japan.

The traditional trade channel recorded 10.6 per cent growth during the quarter, while modern trade and the hotels, restaurants and catering channel grew by 28.9 per cent and 29.7 per cent, respectively.

MCH generated about VNĐ2 trillion ($76.9 million) in free cash flow during the first half, supported by brand-led profitability, relatively low capital requirements and disciplined working-capital management.

Between 2023 and 2025, the company paid approximately VNĐ32 trillion ($1.23 billion) in cash dividends to shareholders.

MCH was also added to the VN30 Index in the July 2026 review, with the change taking effect in early August. — VNS