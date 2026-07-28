Lộc Trời takes Vietnamese rice varieties to Myanmar in regional expansion push

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese agribusiness Lộc Trời Seeds has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Myanmar Rice Federation (MRF) to develop and commercialise high-quality rice varieties, marking a new step in exporting Vietnamese agricultural technology and seed genetics to regional markets.

The agreement, signed in An Giang Province on July 27, covers cooperation in rice breeding, seed production, technology transfer and trade, to build a more sustainable rice value chain between the two countries.

Facilitated by the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar and the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment's Plant Production and Protection Department, the partnership comes as Southeast Asian countries seek to raise agricultural productivity, adapt to climate change and reduce emissions.

Under the MoU, Lộc Trời Seeds will supply high-quality rice varieties for research, field trials and eventual commercial cultivation in Myanmar. The two sides will also cooperate in developing climate-resilient varieties suited to Myanmar's conditions, while expanding seed production systems and supply chains through local partnerships.

The agreement also covers cooperation in farming techniques, raw material area development, processing, distribution, product traceability and bilateral trade in quality crop seeds.

Myanmar, which has extensive arable land and favourable natural conditions, is viewed as a promising market for improved rice varieties. Demand is increasing for higher-yielding, better-quality seeds that can adapt to changing climate conditions.

Before the signing ceremony, an MRF delegation visited Lộc Trời Group's breeding laboratories, testing fields, seed production facilities, raw material areas and rice processing plants, gaining first-hand insight into the company's integrated production model and value chain.

The delegation also examined OM18 and OM5451, two rice varieties developed by the Cuu Long Delta Rice Research Institute and commercialised by Lộc Trời. Both account for a significant share of Việt Nam's rice exports.

Huỳnh Văn Thòn, chairman of Loc Troi Group, said the agreement represented an important milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.

He said combining Lộc Trời's breeding expertise with Myanmar's agricultural potential could help establish sustainable rice production models that benefit farmers and the agricultural sectors of both countries.

The Myanmar delegation praised Lộc Trời's close collaboration with farmers, breeding programme and integrated processing system.

Thet Zin Maung, head of the delegation, said the federation operated around 100 hectares for rice breeding and research and hoped Lộc Trời would soon send experts to support seed transfer, raw material area development and technology sharing.

The partnership reflects Việt Nam's shift from exporting rice to exporting rice varieties, agricultural technology and production expertise, while supporting regional food security. — BIZHUB/VNS