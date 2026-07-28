HCM City prioritises logistics infrastructure to raise direct import-export throughput above 80%

HCM CITY — HCM City aims to increase the proportion of imports and exports handled directly through its seaports, airports, railway terminals and inland container depots (ICDs) to more than 80 per cent during the 2026-30 period.

With measures revolving around investment in integrated logistics infrastructure, multimodal transport expansion and digital transformation acceleration, the strategy is intended to reduce logistics costs, enhance competitiveness and support sustainable growth in external trade.

Under its newly issued action plan for implementing the national import-export strategy for 2026-30, HCM City targets average annual export growth of 10-11 per cent and import growth of 9-10 per cent over the period. The plan also aims to keep the trade deficit under control while moving towards a sustainable trade surplus to better serve key manufacturing industries and export-oriented production.

In terms of logistics infrastructure and services, the southern economic hub expects more than 80 per cent of import-export cargo to be handled directly through its seaports, airports, railway terminals and ICDs once its major regional connectivity projects, including the Cái Mép–Thị Vải port complex, Long Thành International Airport and key ring roads and expressways, become operational as scheduled.

By 2030, the metropolis aims for annual revenue growth of 13-16 per cent in the logistics services sector, while increasing the sector's contribution to the city's Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) to 8-10 per cent.

It also plans to reduce logistics costs to 11-14 per cent of GRDP, establish the Vietnam International Financial Centre, develop next-generation free trade zones linked with modern smart logistics hubs, international transshipment port clusters and dedicated air cargo facilities.

To achieve these goals, the municipal People's Committee has instructed departments and agencies to integrate priority projects supporting import-export activities, logistics, warehousing infrastructure, logistics centres, testing and laboratory facilities, information systems and digital transformation into the city's socio-economic development plans, as well as its medium-term and annual public investment programmes.

The city will also encourage major domestic and multinational corporations to invest in manufacturing and export projects, with priority given to those employing advanced technologies, producing highly competitive products and capable of integrating into global value chains.

In addition, HCM City plans to upgrade, reorganise and redefine the functions of its satellite port system, ports along the Saigon River and inland container depots to create an integrated regional logistics network. It will also promote logistics models tailored to cross-border e-commerce.

At the same time, the city will study the development of a network of logistics centres, inland container depots, freight terminals and key cargo transshipment hubs, while expanding multimodal transport, container transport and inland waterway shipping linked with the Southeast Region and the Mekong Delta to reduce transport costs and delivery times for businesses.

It also plans to step up the application of information technology and digital transformation in traffic management, vehicle operations, port administration and parking management. Smart transport solutions will be introduced, with priority freight corridors established at major gateways and transport hubs to ensure the smooth, safe and efficient movement of goods. — VNA/VNS