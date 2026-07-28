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PM urges Điện Biên to prioritise tourism, services and border trade

July 28, 2026 - 16:22
The Prime Minister has urged the northern border province of Điện Biên to accelerate the development of tourism, services and its border-gate economy, while improving transport infrastructure and the investment climate to support long-term growth.

 

A view of Điện Biên Province. — Photo chinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Lê Minh Hưng has urged the northern border province of Điện Biên to accelerate the development of tourism, services and its border-gate economy, while improving transport infrastructure and the investment climate to support long-term growth, according to a government statement.

The directive was outlined in Notice 404/TB-VPCP, which summarised PM Hưng's conclusions following a meeting with the Standing Committee of the Điện Biên Party Committee.

The Prime Minister said Điện Biên should gradually develop into a cargo transshipment hub and expand cross-border trade through the Điện Biên Phủ special national border-gate economic zone. 

He also called for greater use of the province's historical, cultural and natural attractions, including the Mường Thanh Valley and the Ban Flower Festival, to develop experiential tourism and distinctive tourism products.

The statement urged the province to expand value-added mineral processing while ensuring environmental protection, promote renewable energy projects including wind and solar power, and develop high-value agriculture centered on products such as macadamia nuts, Arabica coffee, Shan Tuyết tea and medicinal herbs.

Hưng also instructed that priority funding should be directed to key infrastructure projects, including the first phase of the Sơn La-Điện Biên-Tây Trang Border Gate Expressway, the 220-kV Điện Biên transmission line and substation and rural electrification projects. 

The government also instructed Điện Biên to finalise its 2026-30 medium-term public investment plan in line with Conclusion 18-KL/TW of the 14th Party Central Committee.

Investment plans should include comprehensive assessments of socio-economic benefits, investment efficiency and broader spillover effects, while reducing the number of projects by at least 30 per cent compared with the 2021-25 period.

Điện Biên was urged to improve its business environment by streamlining administrative procedures, reducing compliance costs for businesses and residents and expanding decentralisation to local authorities. 

Strengthening governance and administrative efficiency should be treated as a competitive advantage in attracting investment and supporting sustainable economic growth, the statement said. — VNS

Điện Biên. economy tourism services border trade energy

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