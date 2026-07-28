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Home Economy

2026 price cap set for gas-fired power generation at 13 cents/kWh

July 28, 2026 - 15:48
The ministry has instructed Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and power producers to use the approved price framework when negotiating and signing power purchase agreements (PPAs).
The Ô Môn I Thermal Power Plant, owned by Vietnam Electricity (EVN), at the Ô Môn Power Center in Cần Thơ City. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Industry and Trade has approved a maximum electricity generation price of VNĐ3,410.64 (12.93 US cents) per kWh (excluding value-added tax) for natural gas-fired combined-cycle power plants in 2026.

Under Decision No. 1882/QĐ-BCT, issued on July 23, 2026, the electricity generation price framework for eligible combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) plants ranges from VNĐ0 to VNĐ3,410.64 per kWh, with the latter serving as the ceiling price.

The ministry said the benchmark power plant used to calculate the price cap has a net capacity of 1,008.104 MW and a net heat rate of 6,542.96 BTU/kWh at 85 per cent load.

The calculation assumes a natural gas price of US$11.98 per million BTU and a fuel transportation cost of $1.87 per million BTU, based on an exchange rate of VNĐ26,378 per US dollar.

The ministry has instructed Vietnam Electricity (EVN) and power producers to use the approved price framework when negotiating and signing power purchase agreements (PPAs). Such agreements must comply with the ministry's regulations on electricity generation pricing.

Decision No. 1882/QĐ-BCT took effect on July 23, 2026, the date it was signed. — VNS

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