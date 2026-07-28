Đà Nẵng opens showcase for signature local products at airport

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central city of Đà Nẵng on Tuesday inaugurated two “Danang Essence” product showcase spaces, including one at the international passenger terminal of Danang International Airport to promote local specialities, OCOP products and regional brands to domestic and international visitors.​

The initiative, jointly launched by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, Đà Nẵng International Airport, the Airport Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and other partners, is part of the city’s strategy to expand the visibility and market reach of locally made products at high-traffic destinations.​

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Industry and Trade Đỗ Thị Quỳnh Trâm said Đà Nẵng is home to a wide range of distinctive OCOP products, rural industrial goods and local specialities. The new exhibition spaces will help connect high-quality local products with consumers, particularly tourists, while enhancing brand recognition and promoting the city’s image.​

The 88sq.m display area at the airport’s international departure terminal is located in the restricted departure zone along the main passenger route. It features dedicated sections showcasing local specialities, OCOP products, outstanding rural industrial products and herbal goods.​

According to AHT Deputy General Director Đỗ Trọng Hậu, the company has provided space for the displays, working with partners to introduce Đà Nẵng’s signature products to a wider audience. The showcases are a gateway for promoting the city’s culture and the central region to international travellers.​

The two exhibition spaces feature nearly 100 products from local businesses, cooperatives and producers. The selection includes three-star-and-above OCOP products, processed foods, beverages, handicrafts, herbal products, natural cosmetics, souvenirs and fashion items, all meeting standards on quality, traceability, food safety, bilingual packaging and supply capacity.​

Also on Tuesday, Triet Minh Co Ltd opened a dedicated display for Trimico Ngọc Linh ginseng products at the airport terminal. Ngọc Linh ginseng is one of Việt Nam’s most valuable medicinal herbs and a signature product of the Central Highlands.​

The Department of Industry and Trade said the spaces are intended not only as retail outlets but also as cultural and tourism experience hubs, where visitors can sample local specialities, learn about production processes and discover the stories behind the products.​

The department plans to expand the model by introducing new products, strengthening digital promotion and sales, and developing a broader network of “Danang Essence” showcases to support trade promotion, destination branding and tourism development. — VNA/VNS