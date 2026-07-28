President of Cambodian National Assembly visits Viettel Group

HÀ NỘI — President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Khuon Sudary visited the Viettel Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) on Tuesday as part of her official visit to Việt Nam.

Welcoming the Cambodian leader and her high-level parliamentary delegation, Viettel Deputy General Director Maj. Gen. Đỗ Minh Phương briefed them on the group's development and international investment strategy.

He said Viettel is investing in countries and has built its development strategy around five key pillars: telecommunications, high-tech industry, digital transformation, e-commerce, and research and development of new technologies.

According to Phương, Cambodia has always been identified as one of Viettel's key overseas markets with strong long-term growth potential.

He said the group has pursued a sustainable development strategy since entering the Cambodian market, viewing the success of its business as closely linked to the host country's development.

In addition to fulfilling its financial obligations to the Cambodian Government, Viettel has created tens of thousands of jobs, implemented social welfare programmes, helped improve telecommunications infrastructure, promoted the digital economy and contributed to improving people's living standards, he added.

Khuon Sudary said she chose Viettel as one of the destinations during her official visit because of the traditional friendship between Việt Nam and Cambodia.

She also highly evaluated Viettel's growing role in advancing technology and digital transformation in Cambodia through its joint venture Metfone.

The Cambodian NA President said that besides contributing to the state budget, Metfone has helped expand telecoms infrastructure and deliver high-quality services to both urban and rural areas, enabling people, businesses and state agencies to access modern digital services.

She noted that Cambodia still has considerable room to expand the application of digital technology and artificial intelligence in the operation of state agencies.

Expressing her support for Viettel's proposals to strengthen cooperation in digital transformation, digital infrastructure and digital government development, Khuon Sudary believed the group, drawing on its experience in international markets, will continue to play a pioneering role in technology.

She also expressed her confidence that Viettel and Metfone would make even greater contributions to Cambodia's digital economy and digital society while further strengthening the traditional friendship and cooperation between Việt Nam and Cambodia. — VNA/VNS