Catalonia, HCM City eye stronger investment ties

HCM CITY — The HCM City-Catalonia Investment Promotion Conference was held on July 29, fostering economic cooperation between the two regions and opening up new opportunities for trade, investment and business growth.

The event was co-organised by the Investment and Trade Promotion Centre of HCM City and Catalonia Trade & Investment (ACCIÓ), a Catalan government agency, to connect potential partners, promote strategic cooperation and attract high-quality investment from Catalonia into HCM City's priority sectors, including innovation and smart logistics.

Salvador Illa i Roca, President of the Catalan Regional Government, said that Catalonia is one of the 17 autonomous communities of Spain, and is focusing on green and digital transformation.

He said that the region wants to build balanced, mutually beneficial and lasting relationships with Việt Nam, offering a gateway not only to Spain but to Europe.

Nguyễn Lộc Hà, permanent vice chairman of the HCM City People's Committee, said that since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1977, the bilateral relationship between Việt Nam and the Kingdom of Spain has continued to strengthen.

In the first half of 2026, trade turnover with Spain reached more than US$417 million, he said. There are currently 60 Spanish-invested projects in the city, with a total registered capital of nearly US$40 million.

The city aims to maintain rapid and sustainable growth while becoming a smart city and Asia's economic, financial and services hub by 2045.

HCM City and Catalonia share many strengths and have complementary advantages in science and technology, logistics, and transport infrastructure.

The city is currently calling for investment in key infrastructure and energy projects, including Cần Giờ International Transhipment Port, the city free trade zone, along with an offshore wind power complex with a total capacity of up to 15,000 MW.

Carmen Cano de Lasala, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Spain to Việt Nam, highlighted that the Spanish business community in Việt Nam is a good example of the two countries' relationship, bringing business and institutional ties ever closer together.

"Spain and the European Union want, and can, accompany Việt Nam on its journey toward becoming a high-income developed nation, through our companies and with the support of our co-operation programmes and our institutions."

Jaume Baró, CEO of Catalonia Trade & Investment (ACCIÓ), said Catalonia currently contributes more than 19 per cent of Spain's GDP and 26 per cent of its total export turnover, with its GDP reaching over €302 billion.

Catalonia is also one of Europe's leading investment destinations, with more than 610,000 businesses in operation.

The region is home to 22.9 per cent of Spain's innovative businesses, including around 9,300 technology and innovation companies and 203 international technology and digital centres. It also ranks fifth in the European Union for its start-up ecosystem.

Given the complementary strengths and shared development priorities of both sides, experts say HCM City is an attractive investment destination for Catalan and Spanish businesses. — VNS