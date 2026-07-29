Petrovietnam, Hà Tĩnh advance Vũng Áng energy-industrial hub plans

HÀ NỘI — State-owned energy group Petrovietnam and authorities in Hà Tĩnh Province have agreed to accelerate the development of an industrial and energy hub at Vũng Áng Economic Zone, including plans for LNG infrastructure, gas-fired power and a data centre integrated with liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the two sides discussed developing the project under an industrial symbiosis model to optimise infrastructure and investment efficiency. Petrovietnam said it would prioritise key projects, including the North Central LNG terminal, the 1,500MW Vũng Áng III LNG-fired power plant and a regional gas distribution network.

Several cooperation agreements were signed during the meeting. They included a deal between the Hà Tĩnh Economic Zone Authority, PV GAS and Nebula Energy to study an LNG-integrated data centre that would use cold energy recovered from LNG regasification.

PV GAS also signed a cooperation agreement with MobiFone to study investment models for data centres, aiming to build closer links between energy and digital infrastructure.

In addition, PV GAS and PV Power signed a memorandum of understanding on supplying regasified LNG to the Vũng Áng III power project.

Petrovietnam Chairman Lê Ngọc Sơn said the project was intended to support the implementation of the Politburo's regional development strategy and position Hà Tĩnh as a major industrial and energy centre. He said the project would generate higher budget revenue, create high-skilled jobs and develop modern energy and digital infrastructure to attract technology investors and green foreign direct investment.

He said the group would mobilise subsidiaries, including PV GAS and PV Power, to ensure key projects are delivered on schedule.

Hà Tĩnh Party Secretary Nguyễn Duy Lâm described the proposed industrial and energy hub as a strategic project for the province, the north-central region and the country's energy security, pledging close coordination with Petrovietnam to complete the proposal for submission to the relevant authorities.

Petrovietnam said its subsidiaries generated about VNĐ11.5 trillion (US$437 million) in revenue in Hà Tĩnh during the first six months of 2026, equivalent to around 17 per cent of the province's gross regional domestic product (GRDP). — BIZHUB/VNS