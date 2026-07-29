Vietnamese construction material makers set sights on Australia

SYDNEY — Australia’s accelerating infrastructure upgrade and a target to deliver 1.2 million new homes are fueling a sharp rise in demand for imported construction materials, opening a new pathway for Vietnamese suppliers, speakers said at a hybrid seminar in Sydney on July 29.

Co-hosted by the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia, the Australia-Vietnam Investment and Logistics Council, and the Northern Vietnam Steel Structure Association, the gathering drew business representatives, industry bodies, and experts in construction, inspection, legal affairs, and logistics.

In her opening speech, head of the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia Trần Thị Thanh Mỹ said the Việt Nam–Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership is widening the lane for economic, trade, and investment ties. Two-way trade has climbed in recent years, a sign that the two economies are a natural fit and trust between their business circles is deepening.

According to her, Việt Nam’s construction materials industry has taken big leaps. Plenty of producers now run at a scale that keeps prices sharp, and they can shape output to match project-by-project needs. A growing number have also pushed into green materials, fire-resistant products, energy-saving solutions, and factory processes aimed at sustainability.

To navigate the Australian market, Mỹ urged companies to build a thorough understanding of technical standards, inspection procedures, legal requirements, and product liability.

The trade office will aid in market research, regulation updates, and connections to partners, importers, and consultants, she said, adding that the attending experts will give Vietnamese companies a clearer map of the full journey into Australia, from quality certification and shipping to contract risk management.

Roy Halabi, Vice President of the Liverpool Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Việt Nam has the capacity to churn out construction materials that can compete globally. But any company chasing lasting ties in Australia has to deliver on three fronts at once, including consistent quality, on-time delivery, and competitive pricing.

He noted that Australian contractors aren’t hunting for a factory to supply goods, but want a partner willing to see a project through. Australia, he said, runs a tight construction standards system; materials must comply with the National Construction Code and applicable standards. Non-compliant products can saddle contractors with severe safety, financial, and legal exposure.

Vietnamese businesses were advised to line up comprehensive technical documentation, engineering reports, independent test results, quality certificates, warranty policies, and after-sales support plans before knocking on any Australian customer’s door.

Participants said Australia delivers stable buying power, a transparent business climate, and well-defined demand, but price alone won’t win the market. Lasting growth takes serious investment and focus on quality standards, compliance paperwork, after-sales service, branding, and local partner networks. — VNA/VNS