India opens market to fresh Vietnamese durian

HÀ NỘI — India has officially opened its market to fresh Vietnamese durian, offering exporters access to one of the world's largest consumer markets as the country seeks to diversify export markets.

The Plant Production and Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment said the Indian government had approved the import of fresh durian from Việt Nam for domestic consumption.

The department cited a notification from the Indian Embassy in Hà Nội that the decision was included in the fifth amendment to India's Plant Quarantine Order 2026, issued on July 9 and official published on July 13.

Accordingly, Việt Nam has been added to the list of countries permitted to export fresh durian, scientifically known as Durio zibethinus, to the Indian market.

Notably, India does not require additional phytosanitary declarations on phytosanitary certificates or impose special import conditions on the product.

The market opening follows months of technical exchanges between the two countries and reflects growing agricultural and trade cooperation between Việt Nam and India.

With a population of more than 1.4 billion and a rapidly expanding middle class, India is viewed as a promising market for imported fruit and food products.

The ministry said that the market opening will help Vietnamese exporters expand markets and reduce dependence on a limited number of buyers while strengthening the international profile of Vietnamese durian.

However, India remains a relatively new destination for Vietnamese durian, the department said.

In the initial phase, demand is expected to be concentrated in major cities through premium retail chains, imported fruit stores, hotels, restaurants and e-commerce platforms.

The department urged exporters to study local consumer preferences, purchasing power, packaging requirements, transportation methods and distribution networks to develop appropriate market plans.

The department said it will continue working with Indian authorities, Vietnamese trade office, local governments and industry associations to support businesses and address any problems arising during the export process.

Customs statistics showed that durian exports generated US$1.08 billion in revenue in the first half of the year, an increase of 31.6 per cent year on year, making the fruit the country's largest export earner in the fruit and vegetable sector, with nearly a 30 per cent share of total export turnover.

China remained Việt Nam's largest export market for durian in the first half of the year, with shipments valued at $987.9 million, up 43.1 per cent from a year earlier.

Việt Nam's durian exports could exceed US$4 billion this year.

The country has approximately 190,000ha of durian cultivation and is expected to harvest more than 2 million tonnes this year. — VNS