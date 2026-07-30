HCM City hosts International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition

HCM CITY — Advanced products, technologies and breakthrough solutions in the medical and pharmaceutical sectors are on display at the 24th International Medical, Hospital and Pharmaceutical Exhibition that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The Vietnam Medi-Pharm Expo has brought together 380 booths from 300 exhibitors representing 15 countries and territories.

Products on display include medical, laboratory and analytical equipment and materials, pharmaceutical products, processing and packaging machinery, hospital services and medical tourism, dental and optical products and technology, cosmetics and beauty care products, eldercare and rehabilitation.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Hứa Phú Doãn, chairman of the HCM City Medical Equipment Association, one of the event’s organisers, said that international specialised zones such as WPE, WHPE, and PE-TECH are introduced to target the core pillars of the pharmaceutical supply chain: drug raw materials, excipients, natural extracts, and modern pharmaceutical processing and packaging machinery.

The B2B Trade and Business Matching Programme will serve as a bridge connecting manufacturers, importers, distributors, and hospitals to expand business opportunities, Doãn said.

A variety of seminars, panel discussions, and product and technology presentations will take place throughout the exhibition, covering the latest updates on advanced technologies, market trends, and innovative solutions across the medical and pharmaceutical sectors, he said.

The exhibition presents a valuable opportunity for doctors, experts, and medical engineers to access and update new techniques, he added.

The event, co-organised by VINEXAD and the HCM City Medical Equipment Association at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, will run until August 1. —VNS