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Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam pushes for more effective UNSC operations

August 20, 2026 - 12:22
UN member states broadly stressed the need to sharpen the UNSC’s effectiveness, preserve its ability to act, and uphold its role while underscoring the importance of consultation, consensus and accountability of all members, particularly among the permanent members.
Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hải Lưu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, speaks at the debate. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tuấn

NEW YORK — Minister Counsellor Nguyễn Hải Lưu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), has stressed that reforming the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s working methods is an urgent step to improve its effectiveness, credibility and ability to respond to crises in the current context.

During the UNSC’s open debate on its working methods in New York Wednesday, Lưu called on the UNSC to quickly break procedural deadlocks, particularly the appointment of chairs and vice-chairs of subsidiary bodies.

He also urged greater transparency through substantive dialogue and regular, timely consultations with UN member states, especially in selecting the Secretary-General.

All UNSC members should be given conditions to lead and contribute to the drafting of documents, while directly concerned countries should be appropriately involved in discussions and drafting, he said.

Improving working methods should be part of broader UNSC reform aimed at making the body more representative and effective in responding to current international realities, the diplomat added.

UN member states broadly stressed the need to sharpen the UNSC’s effectiveness, preserve its ability to act, and uphold its role while underscoring the importance of consultation, consensus and accountability of all members, particularly among the permanent members.

The UNSC’s non-permamnent members delivered a joint statement calling for a bigger role and stronger voice for non-permanent members, particularly in negotiating and drafting UNSC documents and allocating responsibilities. They also urged the permanent members to exercise veto power responsibly. — VNA/VNS

United Nations (UN) Vietnam

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