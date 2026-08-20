Deputy defence minister meets with Chinese public security official

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Minister of National Defence, Senior Lieutenant General Nguyễn Văn Hiền hosted a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Chinese Deputy Minister of Public Security Lu Yuqin, noting the latter's visit coincided with the 81st anniversary of the Traditional Day of the People’s Public Security of Việt Nam.

Hiền believed that the visit would be a success, helping to foster trust and mutual understanding between the Chinese Ministry of Public Security and its Vietnamese counterpart, Ministry of National Defence and relevant units.

Việt Nam always considers the development of friendly and cooperative ties with China an objective requirement, a strategic choice and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification, he said.

The Vietnamese official wished that the two sides would further uphold their traditional solidarity and friendship, elevating bilateral ties to a new and comprehensive level across various fields.

This would help realise the common perceptions reached by top leaders of the two Parties and countries, including during General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee and President Tô Lâm’s state visit to China in April 2026.

Hiền spoke highly of coordination between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and China’s Ministry of Public Security, particularly joint work between the Việt Nam Border Guard and China’s National Immigration Administration on border management and protection, entry-exit control, crime prevention, and security and order in border and border-gate areas.

The Ministry of National Defence is ready to work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security to continue the “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism at the ministerial level among the foreign affairs, defence and public security sectors.

The mechanism aims to drive mutually beneficial cooperation and deepen strategic coordination between the two countries, he said.

For his part, Lu praised the fruitful cooperation between Việt Nam and China overall and between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and China’s Ministry of Public Security in particular.

He highlighted the success of the “3+3” strategic dialogue mechanism at the ministerial level, calling it a milestone in deepening the bilateral relations.

The Chinese official expected that the two sides to continue working closely together to advance agreed cooperation areas between the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence and China’s Ministry of Public Security, particularly border management and the fight against smuggling and illegal entry, contributing to more effective and substantive bilateral ties. — VNA/VNS