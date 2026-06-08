Hà Nội accelerates AI-driven education transformation

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội is accelerating digital transformation in education through the application of artificial intelligence (AI), digital learning materials and the development of a comprehensive digital education ecosystem to improve learning quality.

In line with the national push for science and technology development, innovation and digital transformation, as well as breakthroughs in education and training reform, schools across the capital are embracing online enrolment systems, digital learning resources and AI-powered teaching and student management tools.

These efforts are not only helping schools operate more efficiently but are also reshaping teaching and learning methods, gradually fostering a generation of digitally literate citizens capable of adapting to the technological era.

From blackboards to digital platforms

Beginning in the 2025–2026 academic year, Giảng Võ Secondary School in Giảng Võ Ward launched its Google Digital Classroom model in three specialised classes: 6A1 (Literature), 6A6 (Mathematics) and 6A9 (English), involving 156 students and 21 teachers.

Each participating student is provided with an individual laptop or tablet, with the school encouraging the use of Google Chromebooks to ensure close supervision of online content under teachers’ guidance and monitoring.

To implement the programme, the school invested heavily in technological infrastructure from the start of the academic year, strengthened teachers’ digital competencies and developed an extensive digital learning repository featuring 582 electronic lectures.

All teachers involved in the Google Digital Classroom hold Google Certified Educator Level 1 certificates, are proficient in using the Google Workspace for Education ecosystem and can apply AI in management, teaching, assessment and educational activities.

The school has also proactively advanced digital transformation by operating a rich electronic learning repository containing nearly 20,000 digital resources and 826 e-books. The digital library has significantly improved access to knowledge, enabling students to study flexibly anytime and anywhere.

Tô Thị Hải Yến, principal of Giảng Võ Secondary School, said the digital classroom model adopts a student-centred, technology-based active learning approach aimed at developing students’ competencies and personal qualities while ensuring safe access to digital content on all school devices.

“According to independent assessments, students’ engagement during lessons, knowledge retention and IT skills all exceeded 92 per cent. The model not only supports innovation in teaching methods but also contributes to building digital citizenship competencies among students amid educational digital transformation,” Yến said.

She added that the school plans to maintain and expand the model to additional grade levels in the 2026–2027 academic year.

Through the digital learning environment, students also gain access to a wide range of open educational resources. Learning is no longer confined to textbooks or classrooms but extends to self-study, project-based learning and digital experiences. This helps students develop critical thinking, problem-solving abilities and lifelong learning skills. These are all core competencies in a knowledge-based economy.

Digital transformation activities at Nghĩa Tân Secondary School in Nghĩa Đô Ward have also received positive feedback from both teachers and students. Recently, the school’s Literature Department successfully organised a thematic session on Applying AI in Reading Comprehension Teaching.

The lesson created a lively and emotional classroom atmosphere by blending technology with literary appreciation, offering new learning experiences for students in class 6A5 and participating teachers.

During the session, students watched an AI-generated interview with renowned Vietnamese author Nguyễn Nhật Ánh, helping them better understand the context and messages behind his works. The integration of AI in sourcing and presenting materials made the lesson more vivid and intuitive.

One highlight was a role-play reading activity combined with illustrative videos. Visual images and immersive voice performances helped students better imagine the setting and plot developments, enabling deeper engagement with the text.

Interactive activities and technology-integrated games also generated enthusiastic participation from students. Literature teacher Nguyễn Thị Tuyết stressed that AI is merely a supporting tool and cannot replace the direct reading experience or the personal emotions students feel when engaging with literary works.

She noted that empathy, imagination and the ability to live within the work remain essential elements that bring students closer to literature. The thematic session also conveyed a clear message: students must learn to master technology and use AI accurately, selectively and responsibly with a strong sense of humanity.

Building a synchronised digital education ecosystem

Although digital transformation is opening up new opportunities for educational innovation, disparities in access remain a challenge.

In some suburban areas of Hà Nội, technological infrastructure, learning devices and internet connectivity remain limited, affecting the implementation of digital classrooms and electronic learning materials alongside broader gaps in facilities and educational quality.

In addition, many teachers, particularly older educators, still face difficulties adapting to management software, designing digital lessons and applying AI in teaching.

This underscores the need not only for synchronised investment in infrastructure but also for stronger digital skills training for teachers to ensure that all students, whether in urban or suburban areas, have equal access to modern learning environments.

Nghiêm Hồng Trung, principal of Quốc Oai High School in Quốc Oai Commune, said digital transformation is a long-term process requiring comprehensive reforms in both school governance and teaching organisation, with digital skills training for educators serving as the key foundation.

Despite challenges, the school has made efforts to advance digital transformation by digitising personnel and administrative data and increasing the use of AI to analyse exam results, thereby identifying and addressing shortcomings in teaching practices.

According to Nguyễn Văn Hiền, director of the Hà Nội Department of Education and Training, the digital transformation and AI revolution is reshaping every aspect of society and education in the capital must also innovate and adapt.

“Education is not merely about transmitting knowledge, but about cultivating individuals with logical thinking, adaptability and limitless creativity to master technology,” he said.

Preparing for the 2026–2027 academic year, Hà Nội’s education sector will focus on comprehensive digital transformation, using data and AI as key drivers.

“Hà Nội’s education system will move beyond simply applying technology towards building a synchronised digital education ecosystem. Alongside enhancing specialised education and promoting comprehensive educational standards, the sector is determined to narrow quality gaps between regions while advancing STEM/STEAM education, robotics and especially improving English proficiency so students in the capital can confidently integrate into the global community,” Hiền said. — VNS