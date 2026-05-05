BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners strengthen co-operation

HONG KONG — The Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) and Gaw Capital Partners, a multi-asset investment firm, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), marking a new milestone in their strategic partnership.

In attendance at the ceremony, representing the two parties to officially execute the MoU, were Lê Ngọc Lâm, CEO of BIDV and Kenneth Gaw, Managing Principal and President of Gaw Capital Partners, in the presence of senior leadership representatives from both sides.

Building on an established foundation of cooperation and strong growth prospects, the two parties agreed to further enhance their partnership in a more comprehensive and sustainable direction. BIDV will act as a strategic financial partner, providing a full range of banking solutions and supporting Gaw Capital Partners throughout the implementation and development of its investment projects in Việt Nam.

The two parties also agreed to step up cooperation in key sectors, including strategic infrastructure, modern logistics, green real estate aligned with international standards and signature projects not only within the International Financial Centre of HCM City but also in key economic regions across the country. These sectors are expected to serve as new growth drivers, supporting economic restructuring and enhancing the competitiveness of Việt Nam.

At the same time, both parties will enhance co-operation through market information sharing, joint research and the effective development of potential investment opportunities. The signing of the MoU not only strengthens the co-operation between BIDV and Gaw Capital Partners but also opens up opportunities to connect BIDV with the international business community. Through this co-operation, both parties aim to attract high-quality capital flows, support the development of large-scale projects and contribute to sustainable growth.

Established in 1957, BIDV is the longest established and largest commercial bank in Việt Nam, playing a key role in providing financing to the economy. BIDV operates a network of 175 branches and 927 transaction offices nationwide, along with one overseas branch and four representative offices abroad.

As of December 31, 2025, BIDV’s total assets reached over VNĐ3.26 quadrillion, with total deposits from institutions and individuals of nearly VNĐ2.43 quadrillion and outstanding loans exceeding VNĐ2.32 quadrillion.

Based in Asia, Gaw Capital Partners is a multi-asset investment management firm focusing on real estate, private equity and growth equity, private credit and infrastructure globally.

In Việt Nam, Gaw Capital Partners has established a presence across multiple sectors, including industrial infrastructure projects like Đồng Văn and Nam Đình Vũ industrial parks, as well as office, retail and residential developments in Hà Nội and HCM City. — VNS