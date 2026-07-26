Vietnam Airlines expands forest restoration programme with 72-hectare target

HÀ NỘI — Vietnam Airlines has launched the third year of its 'Góp lá vá rừng' (Leaves for Forests) programme, aiming to restore at least 72 hectares of natural forest in the northern province of Sơn La as part of its long-term commitment to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.

The 2026 programme will see the planting of 43,400 native trees in Xuân Nha Nature Reserve and the Vân Hồ–Hang Kia–Pà Cò ecological corridor, an area recognised for its rich biodiversity and home to several rare and endangered species, including the critically endangered northern white-cheeked gibbon.

The initiative builds on the results of the previous two planting seasons. Since its launch in 2024, the programme has helped restore 150 hectares of natural forest in Hòa Bình and Sơn La provinces, with more than 95,000 native trees planted and survival rates ranging from 70 to 86 per cent. More than 350 volunteers, including local authorities, residents and representatives of participating businesses, have taken part in planting and maintaining the forests.

This year's programme is being implemented in partnership with the Centre for Nature Conservation and Development (PanNature), MoMo, local authorities and communities. Participants will plant a range of native tree species, including ironwood, cinnamon, black canarium, chestnut, dracontomelon and white teak, selected for their suitability to local ecological conditions.

According to the organisers, restoring native forests is expected to reconnect fragmented habitats, improve forest quality, protect upstream water sources, enhance carbon sequestration and create sustainable livelihood opportunities for local communities. The programme also supports Việt Nam's National Biodiversity Strategy and the country's commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Đinh Văn Tuấn, Deputy General Director of Vietnam Airlines, said environmental protection and sustainable development were integral to the national flag carrier's business strategy.

"Through the programme, we hope to work with our partners and local communities to restore natural forests, conserve biodiversity and create long-term environmental and social value," Tuấn said.

Alongside its forest restoration efforts, Vietnam Airlines has been pursuing a range of carbon reduction measures, including the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), operating a new-generation aircraft fleet, applying technologies to optimise flight operations and promoting its 'lightweight flights' initiative to improve fuel efficiency.

The airline says it expects the programme to continue engaging businesses and communities in protecting Việt Nam's natural forests while contributing to the country's sustainable development goals. — VNS