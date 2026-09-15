TikTok Shop reports strong revenue growth in 9.9 campaign

HCM CITY — TikTok Shop, TikTok’s e-commerce platform, has reported strong business results from its 9.9 Double Day campaign.

According to the company, during the campaign, which ran from September 3 to 10, 2026, average daily gross merchandise value (GMV) rose by 70 per cent year-on-year, while the number of buyers and shopping-related searches both increased by 50 per cent. The results highlight the growing role of search in the TikTok Shop purchase journey, alongside product discovery through content.

The company attributed the performance partly to the TikTok Choice Award, which recognised the community’s most-loved brands based on votes from TikTok users.

On TikTok Shop, consumers can discover products through content, reviews and LIVE sessions, then share their experiences with others.

The TikTok Choice Award was built around this community-driven behaviour, with consumers taking the lead in searching for and voting for their preferred brands. The programme also provided brands with insights into consumer interest and preferences.

The selected brands also recorded stronger search performance during the campaign, with average search growth 15 per cent higher than the platform average and search-generated GMV growth 38 per cent higher.

This followed TikTok Shop’s broader growth in 2025, when sales generated through search rose by 55 per cent, while sales from the Shop Tab increased by 67 per cent. — BIZHUB