MB becomes first bank to surpass VNĐ100 trillion in charter capital

HÀ NỘI — The Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB) has successfully raised its charter capital issuance to nearly VNĐ100.7 trillion (US$3.9 billion), making it the first bank in Việt Nam to surpass the VNĐ100 trillion mark.

This milestone further strengthens the bank's financial foundation, creating additional room for MB to expand business operations, invest in technology, enhance risk management capabilities and increase its contribution to the economy.

Established in 1994 with a charter capital of VNĐ20 billion and a staff of 25 people, MB has seen its charter capital grow more than 5,000-fold over the past 32 years. As of June 30, the bank's total assets exceeded VNĐ1.7 quadrillion.

The increase in charter capital strengthens MB's ability to meet capital adequacy requirements while expanding its capacity to provide credit to customers and the broader economy.

MB aims to raise its total outstanding credit to approximately VNĐ1.5 quadrillion by the end of 2026, keep its bad debt ratio below 1.5 per cent and continue allocating resources to infrastructure projects, key industries and the SME sector.

Alongside its financial foundation, technology continues to be a key growth driver for MB. The bank currently serves nearly 40 million customers, with over 99 per cent of all transactions conducted via digital channels, totalling approximately 15 billion transactions annually.

MB also continues to prioritise asset quality and capital efficiency. As of June 30, the bad debt coverage ratio reached approximately 94 per cent on a consolidated basis and over 97 per cent for the parent bank. In 2025, MB achieved a return on equity (ROE) of 21.1 per cent and a return on assets of 2 per cent. For 2026, the bank aims to maintain an ROE above 20 per cent.

Aside from its business expansion, MB continues to make significant contributions to the State budget. During the 2021-2025 period, the bank contributed VNĐ35.5 trillion. In the first half of 2026, the bank contributed nearly VNĐ7.7 trillion, bringing its total accumulated contribution as of June 30 to approximately VNĐ60.9 trillion.

As for its future development strategy, MB is expanding its presence in key Asian financial and economic hubs, such as Singapore, the Republic of Korea, China and Taiwan (China), aiming to strengthen capital flow connections, international business ties and cross-border financial activities.

MB’s brand was valued at more than $2 billion with an AAA+ rating by Brand Finance in 2026. — BIZHUB/VNS