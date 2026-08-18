Việt Nam orders aviation safety review after VN34 incident in Munich

HCM CITY — The Ministry of Construction has ordered the Việt Nam (CAAV) to strengthen aviation safety oversight and conduct a comprehensive review following the recent incident involving a Vietnam Airlines flight in Munich, Germany last weekend.

The ministry asked the CAAV to establish an official communication channel with German aviation authorities and relevant agencies to coordinate the investigation into the incident involving Vietnam Airlines flight VN34.

The CAAV must monitor developments, participate in the investigation in accordance with regulations and promptly report the findings of German authorities, together with any corrective and preventive measures.

The ministry also instructed the CAAV to strengthen safety oversight of training, flight operations and aircraft maintenance at Vietnamese airlines.

Vietnam Airlines was asked to closely coordinate with German investigators, the aircraft manufacturer and the engine manufacturer to support the investigation and determine the cause of the incident.

The national flag carrier must also review its training, flight-operation and aircraft-maintenance procedures to identify and promptly address any risks that could affect operational safety.

Independent investigation team

Vietnam Airlines has set up an independent investigation team to determine the cause and is coordinating with domestic and foreign authorities to collect information for the investigation.

The airline was also instructed to fulfill its obligations as a carrier towards passengers affected by the incident.

The measures come as German authorities investigate what happened to VN34, which was operating from Munich to Hà Nội on August 15.

According to Vietnam Airlines, the Boeing 787-9 departed Munich at 1:57pm local time. After takeoff, the aircraft's systems issued warnings related to a possible tailstrike and tyre pressure.

The crew informed air traffic controllers and decided to return to Munich for a technical inspection. The aircraft landed safely, and all 271 passengers and 16 crew members disembarked by stairs.

The rear tyres of the Boeing 787-9 were heavily damaged after landing.

The investigation is expected to clarify the cause of the incident and provide a basis for corrective and preventive measures to strengthen the safety of flight operations. — VNS