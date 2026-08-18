Former deputy labour minister faces trial over alleged bribery scheme

HÀ NỘI — Former Deputy Minister of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs Nguyễn Bá Hoan went on trial in Hà Nội on Tuesday along with 27 other defendants over allegations of bribery, accounting violations and brokering bribes in a case involving companies that send Vietnamese workers abroad.

The Hà Nội People's Court is hearing the case involving Hoan, former officials from the Department of Overseas Labour Management (DOLAB), and executives and accountants from several companies, including Hoàng Long Investment, Construction and Manpower Supply Joint Stock Company.

The trial is scheduled to last nine days, until August 26.

Hoan is accused of receiving more than VNĐ16.3 billion (over US$624,000) in bribes between 2020 and 2025, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege that he allowed DOLAB officials to create unlawful procedures that made it difficult for companies to obtain licences to send Vietnamese workers overseas.

Companies were allegedly required to pay between VNĐ100 million and VNĐ400 million to obtain operating licences, according to the indictment.

Hoan is also accused of approving an unlawful appraisal process for labour supply contracts involving Vietnamese workers going abroad.

The procedure allegedly created obstacles that prevented companies from providing the required documents themselves, forcing them to pay around $500 per worker to obtain approval and the required response document.

From 2021 to May 2025, Hoan, former DOLAB director Tống Hải Nam and several other officials allegedly received more than VNĐ30.2 billion ($1.15 million) from individuals linked to 31 companies.

Nam is among several former DOLAB officials also charged with receiving bribes.

Hoan allegedly signed 14 licences during his tenure as deputy minister and approved procedures for assessing labour supply applications for workers seeking E-7 visas.

Companies were allegedly required to pay additional expenses and provide gifts during holidays and the Lunar New Year, according to the indictment.

Accounting violations

Eleven other defendants are accused of violating accounting regulations causing serious consequences.

They include Nghiêm Quốc Hưng, chairman and general director of Hoàng Long; Nghiêm Đình Thắm, general director of JHL; and several accountants and executives at Hoàng Long and Sona companies.

From 2020 to 2025, companies associated with Hưng, Nguyễn Đức Nam and Nghiêm Văn Định allegedly maintained two sets of accounting books while operating in the overseas labour recruitment sector.

More than VNĐ1.24 trillion was allegedly kept outside the official accounts, reducing corporate income tax liabilities and causing losses of more than VNĐ244 billion to the state, prosecutors said.

Nguyễn Lâm Sơn, director of Thành Đô Law Co., Ltd., is separately charged with brokering bribery.

The indictment alleges that Hoan knew about the irregularities surrounding DOLAB's licensing and appraisal procedures but failed to stop them.

The former deputy minister faces the bribery charge under Article 354 of the Penal Code. — VNS