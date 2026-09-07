In photos: Vision of revamped Hoàn Kiếm Lake and surroundings unveiled

HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội has unveiled a proposed redevelopment plan for Hoàn Kiếm Lake and its surroundings, covering about 66 hectares. The plan aims to expand public spaces, improve the landscape and pedestrian experience, strengthen links between the lake, parks and public squares, while preserving historically significant buildings.

Several existing structures are proposed for removal, including the city People’s Council and People’s Committee headquarters, while three French-era buildings: the Juvenile Prison, Indochina Treasury and City Hall, are proposed to be retained.

Major new features under consideration include an expanded Đông Kinh Nghĩa Thục Square, a proposed “Triumphal Arch,” underground commercial/transport facilities and connections to the C9 metro station.

The public consultation runs from September 7 to 26, 2026, with residents able to submit comments in person or via the iHanoi app.