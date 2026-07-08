Female Asiatic black bear rescued after nearly 16 years in captivity

HUẾ — A female Asiatic black bear has been voluntarily handed over to the Việt Nam Bear Rescue Centre at Bạch Mã National Park in Huế City after spending nearly 16 years in captivity.

Representatives of Animals Asia said on Tuesday that the rescue was carried out by the Hà Nội Forest Protection Department, in coordination with the organisation, veterinary specialists and authorities.

The nearly 20-year-old bear had been kept by a household in Phúc Thọ Commune, an area that still has the country's largest concentration of captive bears.

An initial health assessment found the bear to be underweight, weighing only 80–90kg, and in need of comprehensive veterinary care.

The rescue followed years of dialogue and advocacy by forest rangers, authorities and Animals Asia to persuade the owner to voluntarily hand over the animal, part of broader efforts to end the practice of keeping bears for bile extraction in one of the country's remaining bear farming hotspots.

The female bear has been named Odyssey, reflecting her long and difficult journey and the beginning of a safer, freer life.

Before the trip from Hà Nội to the Việt Nam Bear Rescue Centre in Huế, Odyssey was anaesthetised and placed in a specially designed transport crate to ensure her safety and minimise stress during the journey.

Upon arrival at the rescue centre, she will undergo a full veterinary examination and receive any necessary treatment before spending at least 30 days in quarantine. She will then be gradually introduced to the sanctuary's semi-natural habitat.

According to Animals Asia, Odyssey was first encountered 16 years ago by Dame Virginia McKenna, the renowned British actress, humanitarian and animal welfare campaigner, during a visit to Việt Nam with Dr Jill Robinson, founder and CEO of Animals Asia.

At the time, the pair visited the bear at a farming facility in Phụng Thượng Commune, now part of Phúc Thọ Commune. When McKenna returned to Việt Nam in 2018, she immediately recognised Odyssey by the distinctive golden-brown markings on her face.

After learning of the rescue, McKenna expressed her delight and has closely followed Odyssey's journey to the rescue centre, Animals Asia said.

The rescue marks the culmination of many years of monitoring, dialogue and negotiations, allowing Odyssey to begin a new chapter free from captivity.

Including Odyssey, the Hà Nội Forest Protection Department has now coordinated the successful transfer of 11 of the 30 bears rescued to the Việt Nam Bear Rescue Centre.

According to Animals Asia, Hà Nội remains the locality with the highest number of captive bears in the country.

Over the past seven years, 42 bears have been voluntarily transferred from private owners in the capital to the two Việt Nam Bear Rescue Centres located in Tam Đảo National Park in Phú Thọ Province and Bạch Mã National Park in Huế City. — VNS