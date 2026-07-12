Severe weather causes widespread damage across northern mountainous provinces

HÀ NỘI — Heavy rains, thunderstorms, flash floods and landslides have caused extensive damage across several northern mountainous provinces in recent days, according to the Việt Nam Disaster Management and Dyke Management Authority under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Severe weather conditions from July 8 to 11 affected the provinces of Lào Cai, Lai Châu, Điện Biên, Sơn La, Tuyên Quang, and Thái Nguyên.

One person was injured in Sơn La after rocks from a landslide struck a car.

A total of 197 houses were destroyed or damaged, including seven that collapsed completely. Another 90 households were evacuated from areas at high risk of landslides, while 137 homes were affected by flooding and soil erosion.

The natural disasters also damaged more than 935 hectares of rice and other crops. Thai Nguyen suffered the largest agricultural losses, with over 488 hectares affected, followed by Sơn La, Tuyên Quang, Điện Biên, Lào Cai, and Lai Châu.

Transport infrastructure was also hit, with landslides and flooding disrupting traffic at 30 locations on National Highways 6, 4H, 12, 32 and 279D, as well as 81 sites on provincial roads. Authorities have since reopened all affected routes.

In addition, 2,657m of irrigation canals and embankments were damaged, mainly in Sơn La Province. One bridge, two culverts and an embankment in the province also sustained damage. Three schools and one community cultural house were affected.

Floods and landslides killed or swept away 376 livestock and poultry, while 13.8 hectares of aquaculture ponds were damaged.

Sơn La was among the hardest-hit localities. Landslides toppled power poles on a 35kV transmission line, cutting electricity to 4,199 customers in Mường La, Chiềng Lao, and Mường Bú communes. Power has since been fully restored.

Initial estimates put property losses in Sơn La at about VNĐ31.1 billion (US$1.2 million), with damage assessments continuing in other affected areas.

The National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting has warned that many parts of the country are likely to experience continued showers and thunderstorms between July 13 and 21.

Northern Việt Nam and north central province of Thanh Hoá are forecast to see scattered rain and thunderstorms, with locally heavy downpours, particularly during the evening and night in mountainous and midland areas. Rainfall is expected to ease between July 15 and 18 before increasing again from around July 18.

Scattered rain is also forecast for the region from Nghệ An to Quảng Trị, while the Central Highlands and southern Việt Nam are expected to continue experiencing showers and thunderstorms, with isolated heavy rainfall.

Nguyễn Văn Hưởng, head of the Weather Forecasting Division at the forecasting centre, warned that prolonged rainfall has left soil in many northern mountainous areas saturated, significantly increasing the risk of flash floods and landslides.

He urged local authorities and residents to remain on high alert as further widespread and locally heavy rain could trigger dangerous disasters in vulnerable areas. — VNA/VNS