Việt Nam, Germany launch programme to speed up transport electrification

HÀ NỘI — Germany will support Việt Nam’s green transition in transport through a US$1.2 million programme to accelerate electrification, technical standards and expand charging infrastructure as the country targets net-zero emissions by 2050.

The project was launched in Hà Nội on Friday by the Academy for Construction Strategy and Cadres Training (ACST), under the Ministry of Construction, in cooperation with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

It will run from 2026 to 2028 with funding from the International Climate Initiative.

Focusing on commercial vehicle electrification and clean energy, the programme will address regulatory gaps, technical standards, infrastructure and financing – key enablers for large-scale adoption.

It will support the development of regulations and standards for electric vehicles, assess urban charging needs, study links between EVs and public transport and metro systems, and propose financing mechanisms to develop the EV ecosystem.

Policy dialogue and knowledge sharing will be strengthened, including initiatives to promote women’s participation in transport and logistics. GIZ will implement the project with the International Council on Clean Transportation and technical support from the World Resources Institute.

ACST Director Ngô Anh Tuấn said the programme is a concrete step to realise Việt Nam’s transport-sector emission reduction commitments.

Following the net-zero by 2050 pledge at COP26, the Government issued Decision No. 876/QĐ-TTg on a green energy transition action programme for transport, setting out timelines for electric and green-energy vehicles, standards development, charging infrastructure and mobilisation of international resources.

Alexandra Westwood, Attaché of the Section Economic Affairs and Development of German Embassy in Việt Nam, said the continuation of cooperation under the NDC Transport Initiative in Asia (NDC-TIA) Phase 2 demonstrates a long-standing, trusted partnership in addressing climate change and will bring practical benefits to Việt Nam’s green transition.

The event attracted more than 80 delegates from state management agencies, enterprises across the transport ecosystem, research institutes, universities, professional associations, development partners and industry experts, reaffirming the shared commitment of all stakeholders to advancing the green transformation in Việt Nam's transport sector. — VNS