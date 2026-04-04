Bạch Mã Temple Festival celebrates Hà Nội’s rich cultural heritage

HÀ NỘI — At Bạch Mã Temple, where ancient rituals still echo through the heart of Hà Nội, a traditional festival unfolds as a vivid fusion of folk beliefs and royal court ceremony.

The festival not only meets the cultural and spiritual needs of the community but also contributes to realising the capital’s vision for cultural development oriented toward modernity and sustainability.

Bạch Mã Temple serves as an important focal point linking other relics within the Four Guardian Temples of the royal capital, including Voi Phục Temple, Kim Liên Temple and Quán Thánh Temple, while respecting the unique values of each heritage site.

This approach not only highlights the historical and cultural depth of Thăng Long (former name of Hà Nội) but also creates opportunities to develop distinctive cultural tourism routes, supporting the growth of cultural industries alongside sustainable preservation.

The 2026 Traditional Festival at Bạch Mã Temple, held on March 30 and 31, was not only a cultural and religious event but also an opportunity to highlight the political commitment, sense of responsibility and proactive efforts of local authorities in preserving and promoting heritage values.

The festival featured a wide range of performances across various traditional art forms, including quan họ folk singing, chầu văn ritual singing and tuồng classical opera.

Through each ritual, melody and movement, the festival not only preserves the past but keeps it alive — a living heritage that continues to shape the cultural soul of Hà Nội today. — VNS