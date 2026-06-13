The stories behind the story: Việt Nam News at 35

HÀ NỘI — Over the past 35 years, Việt Nam News has evolved alongside profound changes in journalism, technology and the way people approach and consume information. Yet behind every edition, every story and every milestone stand the people whose dedication, talent and commitment have shaped the newspaper's journey.

From young reporters just beginning their careers to veteran staff who have spent decades honing their craft, each generation has experienced the newsroom differently while sharing the same commitment to quality journalism. Here, they reflect on their journeys with Việt Nam News and its readers.

Trần Khánh An, journalist, Multimedia Desk

For many people, the explosion of information in the digital age has raised questions about the future of journalism. Some even argue that journalism is becoming obsolete.

I see it differently. At a time when people are inundated with information, misinformation and endless distractions, trusted voices are needed more than ever to help audiences understand what truly matters and why it matters. I believe journalism can and should be one of those trusted voices.

Working at Việt Nam News, the national English-language newspaper, has allowed me to connect with both Vietnamese and international readers. Through my reporting, I hope to bring greater attention to overlooked stories, communities and challenges in Việt Nam. I believe these stories help foster mutual understanding and remind us that many of the issues we face transcend borders and are shared by people everywhere.

As the youngest member of the Việt Nam News team, I have immense respect for my senior colleagues, whose dedication to journalism remains unwavering despite the profound changes and challenges facing the industry.

They have guided and supported me throughout my professional and personal development, embodying the spirit of our newsroom motto: "Together We Work, Together We Grow". I am grateful for everything we have accomplished together, as well as for the friendships, shared meals and laughter that have made this journey so meaningful.

My passion for journalism began with a curiosity about knowledge and a desire to better understand the complexities and nuances of the human experience.

After three years at Việt Nam News, I have come to realise that I am part of a much larger story, one shaped by those who came before me and carrying responsibilities to those who will follow. More importantly, journalism has taught me to look beyond myself, to understand others and to recognise our shared place within communities. In doing so, it has shown me more meaningful and fulfilling ways to live.

As Việt Nam News celebrates its 35th anniversary and continues to serve as an important bridge connecting Việt Nam with the world, I hope its next 35 years will be even more impactful, meaningful and rewarding.

Trần Trọng Kiên, deputy head of the Domestic Desk

I joined Việt Nam News in August 2016 after being selected through the Vietnam News Agency's intake of new recruits. Looking back on nearly a decade at what has become my second home, the COVID-19 pandemic stands out as the period that most clearly demonstrated the newsroom's ability to adapt and transform.

The pandemic fundamentally changed the way we worked. We became more flexible, embraced technology more effectively and placed greater emphasis on digital journalism as the print newspaper industry faced another significant challenge. Remote working quickly became the norm, revenues became less predictable and journalists were forced to think more creatively about how quality journalism could remain sustainable. It was a difficult period, but it also revealed the resilience and adaptability of our newsroom.

One of the most valuable lessons I have gained from working at Việt Nam News is the experience of operating in a unique environment that is both Vietnamese and international. While the newspaper remains firmly rooted in Việt Nam, its mission and readership extend far beyond national borders. This combination has provided me with a broader perspective and a deeper understanding of how Vietnamese stories can be communicated to a global audience.

What makes me most proud is being part of a newspaper with a long-standing history and strong reputation. Through decades of change in the media industry, Việt Nam News has maintained its position as Việt Nam's only English-language daily. That legacy carries both pride and responsibility for everyone who works here.

If I were to describe the newsroom in three words, they would be: mainstream, adaptable and resilient. Those qualities have enabled Việt Nam News to navigate constant changes in the media landscape while continuing to fulfil its mission of informing readers at home and abroad.

Vũ Thị Hoa, deputy head of the Domestic Desk

Việt Nam News has been the only professional home I have known since graduating from university 16 years ago.

I still vividly remember my first day at the office on Trần Hưng Đạo Street. As a final-year intern, I was immediately struck by the open and collaborative working environment. It was exciting to step into a newsroom that I had long respected and dreamed of joining. Looking back, that first impression has remained true throughout my career.

What has kept me at Việt Nam News for all these years is not only my passion for journalism but also my deep connection to the people and culture of the newspaper. Over time, it has become much more than a workplace. It has become a second home where I have grown both professionally and personally. Even as the media industry has undergone profound changes, I have always felt fortunate to be part of a team that embraces innovation while remaining committed to its core values.

Over the past 16 years, I have witnessed remarkable transformations at Việt Nam News, particularly its successful adaptation to the rapidly evolving media landscape.

Once known primarily as the leading print newspaper serving international readers, the publication has expanded significantly into digital journalism. Today, news is delivered faster and reaches a far broader audience both within Việt Nam and around the world. Yet despite changes in technology, platforms and workflows, the newspaper has remained faithful to its journalistic principles and distinctive identity.

I believe the greatest strength behind Việt Nam News' success has always been its people and culture. The newsroom has cultivated an environment built on equality, mutual respect and support. Across generations, journalists and editors have consistently been willing to share their knowledge, offer guidance and help one another through both professional and personal challenges.

For me, Việt Nam News is far more than just a workplace. It is a family. That spirit of unity, combined with a shared commitment to excellence, has enabled the newspaper to thrive throughout its 35-year journey. It is also what gives me confidence that Việt Nam News will continue to evolve and succeed in the years ahead.

Trần Lệ Hằng, layout designer

After nearly three decades in newspaper layout and design, I have witnessed tremendous changes in the profession. In the past, producing each page required a great deal of manual effort and time. Today, modern software has made the process much faster and more efficient. What makes me happiest, however, is that while the tools have changed, the newspaper’s commitment to quality and meticulousness has remained the same.

There is one thing that has never changed for me: the sense of anticipation as a page nears completion. Even after all these years, I still feel the same excitement I felt when I first joined the profession, waiting to see the finished product come together.

Among the many editions I have worked on, I am particularly proud of the special issues published to mark the 50th anniversary of National Reunification and the 80th anniversary of National Day celebrations.

During those periods, everyone in the newsroom devoted their full attention to every page, knowing that the newspaper would reach readers and friends around the world. We wanted each edition to reflect a Việt Nam that is confident, dynamic and moving forward. Holding those commemorative issues in my hands, I felt fortunate to have played even a small role in creating them.

To me, the identity of Việt Nam News lies in its consistency and attention to detail. Readers can recognise the newspaper at a glance because it has maintained a distinctive style that is formal, serious and trustworthy.

As Việt Nam News celebrates its 35th anniversary on June 17, 2026, I hope the newspaper will continue to grow more modern and visually appealing while preserving the values that have defined it for decades. — VNS