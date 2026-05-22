Two Australian suspects in HCM City wanted for murder flee to Tây Ninh

HCM CITY — Police in Tây Ninh Province said on Friday they are coordinating with specialised units to track down two suspects linked to a murder in HCM City, after the pair are believed to have travelled to the province following the incident.

The two individuals being sought are Lang Kenny Trong Minh Do, 36, an overseas Vietnamese holding Australian nationality, and White Justin John, 39, an Australian national.

According to initial information, the two suspects took a taxi from HCM City to the area around the Trảng Bàng Co.opmart in Trảng Bàng Ward before leaving the car. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

The police have assessed the pair as dangerous. Members of the public who spot them or have any related information are urged to notify the nearest police authority immediately and not to approach the suspects, for their own safety.

Tây Ninh Province police are coordinating with relevant units to sweep the area and trace evidence with the aim of apprehending the two suspects as soon as possible. — VNS