Việt Nam pushes deeper tech, green cooperation with Italy

LONDON — Việt Nam is looking to expand cooperation with Italian partners in technology transfer, artificial intelligence (AI), green infrastructure and vocational training, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyễn Phương Anh has said.

Addressing the fourth International Conference on Advanced Intelligent Mechatronics (AIM2026), the ambassador said Việt Nam is entering a new phase of development centred on strategic autonomy, green growth and innovation, while reinforcing its position as a key manufacturing and logistics hub in ASEAN.

Two-way trade between Việt Nam and Italy has reached nearly 8 billion USD, with Italy remaining Việt Nam's third-largest trading partner in the European Union, he noted.

According to the ambassador, the two economies offer strong strategic complementarity, as Italy brings strengths in advanced technology and global design expertise, while Việt Nam provides robust manufacturing capabilities and broad access to ASEAN and Asia-Pacific markets.

Major Italian firms including Leonardo, Fincantieri and Piaggio have expanded their footprint in Việt Nam with support from leading Italian financial and insurance institutions such as SIMEST, SACE and ICE.

He also highlighted Italy's 500-million-EUR commitment to Việt Nam under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP), describing it as a catalyst for greater collaboration in renewable energy and high-tech industries.

The Vietnamese Embassy in Rome stands ready to support Italian businesses in translating cooperation opportunities into concrete projects, particularly ahead of a planned visit to Việt Nam by a delegation of Italian enterprises and experts this November, Ambassador Phương Anh said.

AIM2026 is a major international forum bringing together ideas, strategies and partnership initiatives aimed at strengthening Italy's export development efforts. High-ranking Italian officials attending the conference included Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida. — VNA/VNS