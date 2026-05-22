Grade 8 student allegedly committed suicide after bullying at Lâm Đồng school

LÂM ĐỒNG — An eighth-grader, named Đ.M.H., is barely clinging to life at HCM City Children's Hospital after an apparent suicide attempt, with friends saying he had endured prolonged bullying and extortion by classmates at a school in Di Linh Commune, the central province of Lâm Đồng.

According to accounts from the victim's friends, the teenager had regularly been beaten by a group of classmates and forced to hand over money. Fearing further threats, he suffered the ordeal in silence, too afraid to tell anyone.

His mother, Trần Thị Kim Vân, said tearfully that she had previously noticed bruising on her son's face and pressed him for an explanation, but he insisted he had bumped into the edge of a desk or chair. H. gave the same answer when his grandfather asked, and when questioned too persistently, he would simply cry.

H.'s homeroom teacher said that in recent weeks he had appeared withdrawn, communicated little with others and often played alone, though he had not shared the reasons behind his behaviour.

His family had stepped out of the house shortly before discovering him and immediately sought emergency help.

A representative of Di Linh Commune described the incident as exceptionally serious and the first of its kind in the area. Local authorities and the leadership of Nguyễn Du Lower Secondary School visited the family at the hospital to offer condolences and support.

Trần Thị Tâm, Vice Chairwoman of the Di Linh Commune People's Committee, said the victim remained in a coma and that the People's Committee had directed police to deploy professional investigative measures to clarify the case as soon as possible.

After being found, he was transferred to HCM City Children's Hospital for emergency treatment. Lê Vũ Phượng Thy, a Level-two specialist and head of the hospital's Intensive Care and Toxicology Department, said the patient was admitted with serious neurological damage.

After five days of intensive treatment targeting his respiratory, circulatory and neurological condition, H.'s state had not improved significantly and there were no signs of brain recovery. His life remains extremely fragile, with doctors continuing efforts to resuscitate him.

Kim Vân said her greatest wish was for the authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and restore justice for her son.

The case remains under investigation. — VNS