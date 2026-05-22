Việt Nam cooks up historic silver at Global Chefs Challenge 2026

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s national culinary team has cooked up a landmark achievement, taking silver at the Global Chefs Challenge Finals 2026 and serving notice of its rising place on the world stage.

Held from May 16 to 19 at the International Convention Centre Wales (ICC Wales) in Newport, Wales, the competition brought together 15 national and regional teams for the Global Chefs Challenge, the premier category for professional chefs under the World Association of Chefs’ Societies (Worldchefs).

Representing Việt Nam were Chef Trịnh Tuấn Dũng and young commis chef Lê Đắc Minh Quân, under the professional guidance of Văn Phú Phương Dũng. The team scored 81.875 points, placing eighth globally and securing a silver medal among some of the world’s strongest culinary teams.

Italy took first place with 94.167 points, followed by Denmark and Singapore. Việt Nam finished ahead of several countries with long-established culinary training traditions and extensive international competition experience.

The result is particularly significant as it marks the first time Việt Nam has qualified for the global finals of the competition. Chef Trịnh Tuấn Dũng previously won a gold medal at the Asian semi-finals in Kuala Lumpur in 2025, earning one of the region’s two highest scores to secure a place in the world finals in Wales.

For the finals, the Vietnamese team presented a four-course menu titled Vietnam Essence - Tinh Hoa Việt Nam, a culinary journey celebrating the richness, refinement and spirit of Vietnamese cuisine.

Conceived as a culinary passport, the menu invited judges to explore Việt Nam through iconic ingredients, traditional techniques and regional dishes.

The dishes were reinterpreted as a contemporary fine dining experience while incorporating the competition’s mandatory premium European ingredients and Welsh local produce.

The menu featured dishes named Southern Prelude, Central Heritage Course, Northern Traditions and Mekong Tropical Finale, aiming to introduce international judges to the diversity and cultural depth of Vietnamese gastronomy through a contemporary culinary approach.

According to the team, the competition journey involved months of intensive preparation under difficult conditions, including limited access to imported ingredients and financial constraints.

“Despite limited resources and difficult training conditions, the team remained committed to bringing the spirit and identity of Vietnamese cuisine to the global stage,” a team spokesperson said.

Many of the mandatory ingredients required by the competition, such as large halibut and veal sweetbreads, were difficult or nearly impossible to source in Việt Nam. To continue training, the team improvised with substitute ingredients while studying international culinary techniques through online resources and simulated practice sessions.

The journey to Wales also presented logistical and financial challenges, from visa procedures and rising travel costs to transporting cooking equipment and Vietnamese ingredients overseas. The young commis chef accompanying Trịnh Tuấn Dũng had never travelled by air before the competition.

Despite these obstacles, the Vietnamese team completed the competition successfully, showcasing not only technical ability but also the resilience and creativity of a new generation of Vietnamese chefs.

Organisers said the result reflects the growing professionalism and international integration of Việt Nam’s culinary sector while opening further opportunities for Vietnamese chefs to participate in global culinary exchanges and competitions in the future.

The Global Chefs Challenge is one of the flagship competitions organised within the Worldchefs Congress, bringing together top chefs selected through continental qualifying rounds. Teams are judged on technical execution, creativity, ingredient handling, time management and presentation under international competition standards.

The silver medal marks a notable achievement for Việt Nam’s professional culinary community and reflects the increasing global recognition of Vietnamese cuisine and culinary craftsmanship. — VNS