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International exhibition series on dairy, ice cream, and modern beverages to take place soon

May 16, 2026 - 20:32
The exhibition will feature 250 booths, bringing together brands and products from various countries and territories.
Participants will showcase and introduce the latest products and technologies across a wide range of sectors. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — A series of international exhibitions specialising in dairy, ice cream, milk tea, and modern beverages will take place in Hà Nội from May 28 to 31.

This year’s international exhibition series will include three major events: the 5th International Dairy and Dairy Products Exhibition in Việt Nam (Vietnam Dairy 2026), the Vietnam Ice Cream Expo, and the Vietnam Milk Tea and Beverage Innovation Expo.

The exhibition will feature 250 booths, bringing together brands and products from various countries and territories, including Australia, Belgium, Taiwan (China), the Netherlands, the US, South Korea, Ireland, Japan, New Zealand, France, Sweden, Switzerland, China, and Việt Nam.

Participants will showcase and introduce the latest products and technologies across a wide range of sectors, including dairy products and dairy-based products, ice cream, milk tea, modern beverages, processing and packaging lines, supply chain solutions, ingredients and food additives, testing and quality control equipment, food safety standards systems, input materials, and sustainable development models.

The exhibition series is organised by the Vietnam Dairy Association (VDA) in coordination with the Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition Joint Stock Company (VIETFAIR), aiming to create a comprehensive networking platform for the entire industry.

The initiative reflects the scale and development aspirations of the ecosystem, with the goal of increasing added value, promoting cooperation and technology transfer, enhancing competitiveness, and fostering sustainable development.

The events are also expected to help businesses expand their markets while gaining broader access to leading advanced technologies. — VNS

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