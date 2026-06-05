Former Google Chief Eric Schmidt backs Việt Nam's AI ambitions during Hà Nội dialogue

HÀ NỘI — Eric Schmidt, former Chief Executive and Chairman of Google, on Friday joined Vietnamese technology leaders, researchers and policymakers in a dialogue on the future of artificial intelligence (AI) in Việt Nam, as the country seeks to accelerate development of strategic technologies.

The event, organised by the National Innovation Centre (NIC) and US-based AI company Aitomatic, brought together representatives from major technology firms, universities and research institutions, including Viettel, FPT, Qualcomm, SmartOSC and CMC.

Discussions focused on opportunities and challenges in developing AI in Việt Nam, including computing infrastructure, data centres, sovereign AI, research and development, talent development and the building of a national innovation ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, NIC Director Vũ Quốc Huy said Việt Nam was facing a historic opportunity to make breakthroughs in AI and other strategic technologies.

As the country's innovation hub, NIC is working to connect government agencies, businesses, research institutes and universities with global technology companies, investors and expert networks to accelerate innovation and AI adoption.

He said attracting global technology giants, leading investors and international experts was a key priority for NIC to help Vietnamese companies access advanced technologies, capital and global markets.

Schmidt, who also chaired the US National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI), praised Việt Nam's vision for AI development and voiced support for efforts to strengthen the country's AI ecosystem through talent development, international partnerships and private investment.

He said Việt Nam has strong potential to emerge as a leader in AI thanks to its talented workforce and track record in international mathematics competitions.

The dialogue was held as Schmidt led a delegation of international AI experts on a working visit to Việt Nam under a programme coordinated by NIC and the AI Alliance.

Earlier in the day, Party General Secretary and President Tô Lâm received Schmidt and the delegation in Hà Nội.

During the meeting, the Vietnamese top leader highlighted the country's goal of becoming a developed, high-income economy by 2045, with science, technology, innovation and digital transformation serving as key growth drivers.

Tô Lâm called on Schmidt and other experts to continue supporting Việt Nam in developing its AI ecosystem and connecting the country with global technology companies, investors, research institutions and leading specialists.

For his part, Schmidt praised Việt Nam's economic progress and commitment to innovation, saying the country possesses favourable conditions for AI development, including a young workforce and a rapidly evolving technology sector.

The visit reflects growing international interest in Việt Nam's AI ambitions as the country seeks to position itself as a regional hub for innovation and advanced technologies. — BIZHUB/VNS