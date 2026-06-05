Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Sci-Tech
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Trade balance swings to $13.8 billion deficit in Jan–May

June 05, 2026 - 16:42
Total trade turnover reached more than $445 billion in January-May, up 25 per cent year-on-year.

 

Containers at Saigon Port. In May alone, total trade turnover amounted to more than US$99 billion, up 3.2 per cent from April and 25.8 per cent from a year earlier. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam posted a trade deficit of US$13.8 billion in the first five months of 2026 as imports continued to outpace exports despite strong growth in overall trade activity.

Latest data released by the National Statistics Office under the Ministry of Finance showed that total trade turnover reached more than US$445 billion in January–May, up 25 per cent year-on-year.

Exports rose 19.5 per cent to nearly $215.7 billion, while imports surged 30.8 per cent to $229.5 billion. The trade balance reversed from a surplus of $5.1 billion recorded in the same period last year.

In May alone, total trade turnover amounted to more than $99 billion, up 3.2 per cent from April and 25.8 per cent from a year earlier.

The foreign-invested sector remained the main driver of exports, generating $172.2 billion in export revenue and accounting for nearly 80 per cent of total exports. Export earnings from the domestic sector rose 2.5 per cent to $43.5 billion.

Export growth remained concentrated in manufacturing, with processing and industrial products generating $193.7 billion and accounting for nearly 90 per cent of total export earnings.

Agricultural, forestry and fishery products contributed a combined $20.46 billion, while fuel and mineral exports were valued at $1.5 billion.

During the first five months of the year, 26 export categories recorded turnover of more than $1 billion, including seven with export value exceeding $10 billion.

Meanwhile, imports were driven mainly by demand for production inputs, suggesting continued expansion in manufacturing activity.

Production material imports rose to nearly $216 billion in the first five months of the year, accounting for 94.1 per cent of total import value. Machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts represented 55.7 per cent of total imports, while consumer goods accounted for just 5.9 per cent.

The United States remained Việt Nam’s largest export market with a turnover of $69.6 billion, while China was the country’s biggest source of imports at $92.6 billion.

Việt Nam recorded a trade surplus of $60.4 billion with the US and $18.1 billion with the European Union. Meanwhile, its trade deficit with China widened to $62.5 billion.

The country also posted deficits of $21.1 billion with South Korea and $8.6 billion with ASEAN.

The domestic economic sector recorded a trade deficit of $20.8 billion in the first five months of the year, while the foreign-invested sector posted a surplus of nearly $7 billion. — VNS

trade deficit trade turnover

see also

More on this story

Economy

Global rubber prices surge, raising hopes for Vietnamese exporters

Rising geopolitical tensions and tightening supply are driving the strongest rally in global rubber prices since 2017, creating favourable conditions for Việt Nam’s rubber industry. However, experts say domestic exporters need to diversify markets and strengthen compliance with sustainability standards to fully capitalise on emerging opportunities.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
East Sea
nomnom