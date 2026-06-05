VN-Index extends gains despite low liquidity

HÀ NỘI — The stock market closed the first trading week of June on a positive note as improved demand for large-cap stocks helped lift the VN-Index.

By the end of the session, the VN-Index on the Hochiminh Stock Exchange (HoSE) added 7.35 points, or 0.4 per cent, to close at 1,838.9 points. The VN30-Index also rose 0.2 per cent to 1,986.28 points.

In contrast, the HNX-Index on the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) fell 3.6 per cent to end at 293.79 points.

Market breadth leaned towards negative territory as 245 stocks advanced while 397 declined.

On HoSE, the number of decliners doubled that of gainers by 203 to 95.

Meanwhile, trading value on the southern bourse almost halved from the previous session to nearly VNĐ14 trillion (US$525 million), with about 503 million shares traded.

A standout feature of the session was the return of foreign flows as foreign investors net bought VNĐ307 billion on HoSE and VNĐ5.5 billion on HNX.

Foreign buying was led by Vingroup (VIC) with more than VNĐ272 billion, followed by Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB) with over VNĐ255 billion and FPT Corporation (FPT) with nearly VNĐ126.2 billion.

The most prominent ticker of the day was VJC of Vietjet Aviation, which hit the biggest daily gain of 7 per cent, closing at VNĐ184,600 per share. Trading volume reached more than 1.78 million shares, nearly double the average level so far this week.

The positive move was attributed to news related to the company’s international expansion strategy and the development of its aircraft fleet.

Previously, Vietjet announced that it had paid more than VNĐ1 trillion in principal and interest for the VJCH2126001 bond lot on May 25. The bond lot was issued in May 2021, has a 60-month term and is scheduled to mature on May 24.

In the banking sector, TPB of TPBank gained 1.57 per cent, with more than 28.6 million shares traded, reported at nearly three times the average monthly level.

The session’s gain came in the context of TPBank’s repeated early bond buybacks. In a short period, the bank reportedly repurchased or settled early about VNĐ3.6 trillion of bonds issued in 2025, including a 10-year bond issuance that was reportedly settled only one year after issuance. — BIZHUB/VNS