Coach Kim names squad for friendlies, ASEAN Cup 2026

Football

HÀ NỘI — Head coach Kim Sang-sik on Monday announced a 28-player squad for the Vietnamese national team ahead of upcoming international friendlies and the ASEAN Cup 2026.

The latest call-up reflects a balanced combination of experienced players, promising young talents, as well as naturalised and overseas Vietnamese players who have shown good form at club level.

Among the notable inclusions are familiar names such as Nguyễn Xuân Son, Đặng Văn Lâm and Đỗ Hoàng Hên, along with new faces Le Giang Patrik, Nguyễn Tài Lộc and Ngô Đăng Khoa. Their diverse training backgrounds, physical advantages and modern playing styles are expected to provide the team with more tactical options and increase competition across positions.

Coach Kim also continues to rely on a core group of experienced players who have been key members of the national team in recent years. These include Nguyễn Quang Hải, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Đỗ Duy Mạnh, Lê Phạm Thành Long and Đoàn Văn Hậu. Their international experience will play an important role in maintaining stability during the team’s preparations.

According to the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF), reigning V.League 1 champions Hà Nội’s Police contribute six players to the squad. Despite their commitments in the AFC Champions League Elite 2026/27 qualifiers, the club have created favourable conditions for their players to join the national team, demonstrating strong support for national duties.

In addition, the South Korean coach has handed opportunities to several young players who have shown positive development at club level, including Nguyễn Đình Bắc, Nguyễn Ngọc Mỹ and Nguyễn Nhật Minh.

Under the plan, the team will regroup in Hà Nội on June 22. After a period of domestic training, they will travel to South Korea for a training camp from July 2 to 14, where they are scheduled to play three international friendlies to assess the squad and refine tactics.

Following the training camp, Việt Nam will return to Hà Nội to continue preparations before taking on Myanmar in an international friendly on July 18 at Thái Nguyên Stadium.

The match will serve as an important test for the coaching staff to finalise the squad ahead of the ASEAN Cup 2026, where Việt Nam will begin their campaign with an away match against Timor Leste on July 24.

With thorough preparation and a well-balanced squad, coach Kim and his players are aiming to successfully defend their ASEAN Cup title. — VNS