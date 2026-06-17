Tennis players vie for Davis Cup slots at the VTF Pro Tour 200

Tennis

TÂY NINH — The ongoing Việt Nam Tennis Federation (VTF) Pro Tour 200 tournament features more than 100 athletes competing at the tennis court complex in the Waterpoint integrated metropolitan area in Bến Lức, Tây Ninh Province until June 21.

Players competing in five categories — men's and women's singles, doubles and mixed doubles — for prizes adding up to a total of VNĐ200 million (US$7,600).

Also known as the Nam Long Cup, the event is one of the most important tournaments in the VTF's Pro Tour system, helping to improve Việt Nam's professional tennis scene and creating opportunities for the country's top athletes to rub shoulders and accumulate points.

It's not just an exciting competition between outstanding Vietnamese tennis players. The event also marks the first national tennis tournament to return to the international-standard tennis court complex in the Waterpoint megacity since 2023.

The competition brings a new approach by making sports a part of the urban ecosystem, connecting communities, improving quality of life and promoting large-scale cultural and entertainment activities.

The tournament featured Vietnamese Tennis Ambassador and Miss World Việt Nam 2019 Lương Thùy Linh, whose presence was expected to bridge tennis and the wider community, especially among younger supporters.

"Every time I participate in VTF events, I clearly feel the strong development of the movement and the domestic competition system. Not only great competitions, tennis tournaments also contribute to spreading a dynamic lifestyle, persistent spirit and desire to conquer to the community," Linh said.

The VTF stated that outstanding athletes in the Nam Long Cup will represent Việt Nam at the Davis Cup Group III Asia-Oceania region competition, which will take place in Malaysia in July. — VNS