Việt Cường earns national call-up despite relegation

Football

HCM CITY — Despite Becamex HCM City’s relegation after 22 years in the top flight, striker Nguyễn Trần Việt Cường has secured a place in the Việt Nam national team thanks to his goal-scoring form in V.League 1.

Head coach Kim Sang-sik recently announced the squad for the national team’s second training camp of 2026, with Việt Cường emerging as one of the most notable inclusions. He is the only player from Becamex HCM City to be selected, even as the club finished bottom of the table and dropped to the First Division.

It is not common for a player from a last-placed team to be called up to the national squad. However, Việt Cường’s individual performance contrasted sharply with the team’s overall results. The 25-year-old forward made 21 appearances, scoring seven goals and providing one assist. His output ranked him as the fourth most effective domestic attacker in the league, behind leading names such as Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Nguyễn Quang Hải and Nguyễn Đình Bắc.

Striker profile

Standing at 1.80m, Việt Cường fits the profile of a modern centre-forward. He combines physical strength with mobility, allowing him to compete with taller foreign defenders in the V.League 1 and adapt to the demands of regional competitions.

According to experts, one of his key strengths is his pace and movement. He is capable of quick acceleration over short distances and often makes well-timed runs to break defensive lines. This enables him to exploit through balls from midfield and create scoring opportunities.

His finishing has also improved significantly this season. Playing in a team that created limited chances, Việt Cường has developed composure in front of goal. His seven goals came from a variety of situations, including close-range finishes, headers and long-range efforts with both feet.

This versatility makes him a difficult player to mark, as defenders cannot easily predict how he will approach each chance.

This marks the third consecutive national team call-up for Việt Cường. His inclusion reflects the trust placed in him by South Korean head coach Kim, following a positive debut and his contribution in Việt Nam’s 3-1 win over Malaysia in the Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers in March.

Beyond his technical ability, Việt Cường’s physical condition and ability to operate independently in attack are seen as well suited to the tactical approach being developed by coach Kim. His selection also highlights that consistent individual effort can be recognised, regardless of a player’s club situation.

Uncertain future

While focusing on national team duties, Việt Cường’s future at Becamex HCM City remains uncertain. Given his current form, it is unlikely that he will continue playing in the First Division next season, especially as several V.League 1 clubs are seeking quality domestic forwards.

Following relegation, Becamex HCM City may struggle to retain key players, including their leading striker. The June training camp therefore represents not only an opportunity for Việt Cường to strengthen his place in the national team, but also a platform to attract interest from top-flight clubs.

For Việt Cường, the next move could be crucial in maintaining his progress and establishing himself at a higher level of competition. — VNS