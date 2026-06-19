World Cup round up: Super six for Canada, Mexico through

Football

Thanh Hà & Xuân Đăng

Mexico win to seal first World Cup knockout round place

HÀ NỘI — Mexico defeated South Korea 1-0 and became the first country to advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026's knockout stage.

Both sides created chances in this Group A encounter in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, as both teams were desperate for a win to progress.

But it wasn't until the 50th minute when Luis Romo scored after South Korean goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu collided with defender Lee Gi-hyuk and dropped the ball inside the area. Romo fired Mexico in front into a empty net.

The South Koreans nearly equalised in the 87th minute but Mexico goalkeeper Raúl Rangel stopped a header from close range by Cho Gue-sung. He then made an even better save of Yang Hyun-jun's attempt on the rebound, stretching his arm to keep the ball from crossing the line.

With maximum six points, Mexico topped the ranking and will play in the second stage while South Korea need at least a draw against South Africa to have a chance to progress.

South Africa maintain World Cup hope in last minutes

Earlier, Teboho Mokoena's late penalty earned South Africa their first point of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after Czech Republic wasted many opportunity in a 1-1 draw in Atlanta, the US.

Michal Sadilek proved Czech Republic's power with an early opener, striking ⁠home after a clever ⁠pass from Alexandr ⁠Sojka following Adam Hlozek’s delivery from the right wing.

With just five minutes and eight seconds on the clock, this was the fastest goal of this World Cup.

South Africa were desperate to respond after their defeat to Mexico, but they looked sluggish and lacking in creativity in most time of the match.

Their best chance came late on when Matej Kovar spilled a cross, but the players failed to capitalise on the opportunity and were unable to seriously test the Czech goalkeeper.

However, Pavel Sulc's clear handball nine minutes from time handed Mokoena the chance to snatch a point from the penalty spot.

“We’re disappointed with this result. I think that, if we look at the chances, we were closer to winning, but we made a mistake that cost us. Despite that, we played better in the second half,” said Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek.

Group A will come to a climax on June 25, as South Africa take on South Korea in Monterrey while Czech Republic take on Mexico in Mexico City. Nothing but a win will do for both the Czechs and Bafana Bafana if they are to reach the knockout stages.

Swiss close in on last 32 with Bosnia win

Switzerland moved to the verge of the World Cup knockout stage with a 4-1 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina in Group B.

The Swiss found it difficult to break down a resilient Bosnian defence for much of the match before two substitutes helped turn the contest decisively in their favour.

Johan Manzambi opened the scoring in the 74th minute, just three minutes after coming off the bench, to finally reward Switzerland for their dominance.

Bosnia’s task became even harder when defender Tarik Muharemovic was sent off in the 80th minute, leaving his side with 10 men for the closing stages.

Switzerland quickly capitalised on the advantage. Ruben Vargas doubled the lead before providing the assist for Manzambi’s second goal in the 90th minute. Captain Granit Xhaka then added a fourth from the penalty spot in stoppage time.

Bosnia and Herzegovina pulled one goal back through substitute Ermin Mahmic, but it was only a consolation as Switzerland completed a convincing win.

The result leaves Switzerland on four points after two matches, following their opening draw with Qatar. The Swiss need only a point against Canada in their final group game to guarantee progression to the knockout stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, who drew with Canada in their opening match, remain on one point and must beat Qatar in their final fixture to maintain any chance of advancing.

Canada crush Qatar for first World Cup victory

Co-hosts Canada secured the first World Cup victory in their history with a dominant 6-0 win over Qatar who finished the Group B game with just nine men.

Juventus striker Jonathan David starred with a hat-trick, while Cyle Larin and Nathan Saliba also found the net. Qatar’s Mohammad Manai added to Canada’s tally with an own goal.

The victory moved Canada level with Switzerland on four points at the top of Group B and left them needing only a draw in their final group match against the Swiss on June 24 to secure first place thanks to their superior goal difference.

Despite the convincing scoreline, the match was overshadowed by a serious injury to Canadian midfielder Ismael Kone. The midfielder was stretchered off after a heavy challenge from Qatar’s Assim Madibo early in the second half.

Madibo was initially shown a yellow card, but the decision was upgraded to a red card following a review. Kone received oxygen treatment before being carried from the pitch.

Qatar had already been reduced to 10 men in the first half when Homam el-Amin was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity, leaving the Asian side with only nine players after Madibo’s dismissal.

Jonathan David admitted the injury to Kone dampened the celebrations but praised his team’s historic achievement.

The Canadians made full use of their numerical advantage, scoring three goals in the second half to complete a landmark victory and strengthen their position in the race for a place in the knockout stage. — VNS