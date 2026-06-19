City Wings secure first home win with commanding victory over Dolphins

HCM CITY — The Ho Chi Minh City Wings delighted their home supporters with their first victory at Hồ Xuân Hương Gymnasium this season, defeating the Nha Trang Dolphins 100-84 in the VBA 2026 on Thursday night.

The win improved the City Wings' record to three wins and two losses, keeping them in third place in the standings, while the Dolphins remained fifth with one victory in five games.

The hosts welcomed back their captain Khoa Trần as point guard in the starting line-up, while the Dolphins also made key changes, with Azzaya Batkhuyag returning to the starting five and new import centre Chris Bryant making his debut after replacing Makhel Mitchell.

The visitors made the brighter start as both teams focused on protecting the paint and looking for scoring opportunities in transition.

Khoa Trần led the early offence for the City Wings, supported by the energetic drives of youngster Lê Quang. However, Bryant of the Dolphins settled quickly into his new surroundings and combined effectively with the guests' starters to help his side build a 24-18 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

The momentum shifted in the second quarter as both teams increasingly attacked the paint, creating open looks from beyond the arc.

The game turned into a three-point shooting contest, with the two sides combining for 11 successful shots from long range in the quarter. The City Wings proved more effective from deep, knocking down seven triples, many of them from Dakota Zinser and Khoa Trần.

Their outside shooting helped erase the deficit and send the hosts into half-time with a 47-40 advantage.

The City Wings maintained their control after the break thanks to disciplined defence that limited the Dolphins' scoring opportunities.

At the other end, the hosts continued to capitalise on fast-break situations. Zinser and Lê Quang repeatedly came up with difficult finishes, helping the City Wings gradually stretch their lead.

By the end of the third quarter, the home side had opened a comfortable 74-60 cushion and appeared firmly in control of the contest.

The Dolphins struggled to find an answer in the final period.

Zinser produced a dominant all-round display, contributing with scoring, playmaking and defensive pressure. His aggressive drives, assists and steals fuelled a decisive run that pushed the City Wings' advantage to 20 points at 88-68.

Despite efforts by head coach Todd Purves to rally his team, the Dolphins continued to struggle to penetrate the paint and generate high-percentage scoring chances. Bryant and the visitors' key players were unable to reduce the gap, allowing the City Wings to cruise to a convincing 100-84 victory.

Zinser was named Player of the Game after delivering a game-high 33 points and five assists while shooting 38 per cent from three-point range, converting five of his 13 attempts.

"It feels great to earn our first home win. We have worked very hard in training to improve and I'm proud of the entire team," Zinser said after the game.

"Everyone contributed to this victory. I hope we can continue producing results like this for our fans and for my family, who are here in Việt Nam."

Alongside Zinser's standout performance, Khoa Trần added 20 points while Lê Quang contributed 14 for the City Wings.

For the Dolphins, newcomer Bryant led the scoring with 17 points in his first appearance for the club.

The result leaves the City Wings in third place with a 3-2 record, while the Dolphins remain fifth at 1-4 as the VBA season continues. — VNS