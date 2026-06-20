World Cup round up June 20: US reach knockout stage as Morocco, Brazil strengthen positions

Football

Thanh Hà & Xuân Đăng

US grab second win to qualify knockout round

HÀ NỘI — Co-host the US were the second team advancing to the FIFA World Cup 2026's knockout round after their second Group D win on June 20 in Seattle.

Playing without star Christian Pulisic, who continues to nurse a calf injury, the US capitalised on a goal by Alex Freeman and an own goal by Australia to take their second straight victory, which matched their best World Cup performance ever.

Their six goals also matched the most the US has ever scored in the group stage and its goal differential of plus-five is also its best ever in the tournament.

Down the left Folarin Balogun showed rapid pace to skip into the box past Australian defender Alessandro Circati and reach the left byline. He pulled it back low into the six yard area for teammate Ricardo Daniel Pepi, but Cameron Burgess got there first and could only bundle it into his own net from point blank range at the 11th minute.

The score was doubled for the hosts at the 43rd mark when a deflection sent Sergino Dest’s shot from the edge of the box looping towards goal. As the ball dropped in the six-yard box, Freeman got his head there ahead of goalkeeper Patrick Beach to nod in.

Although the flag initially went up for offside, VAR check found Freeman onside.

Speaking to reporters after the match, the US coach Mauricio Pochettino, thought it was a fantastic game, a very good first half and his side dominated the game.

Meanwhile Australian coach Tony Popovic said: “I don’t know if it was the occasion but we looked sluggish, heavy-legged.

"They were quicker, they were more powerful, they won every duel, every second ball and when you do that, it makes it very difficult to gain any momentum and then we conceded two soft goals. I thought the reaction in the second half was outstanding.”

Morocco impress with one of tournament's fastest goals

Ismael Saibari's early strike secured a 1-0 victory for Morocco over Scotland in their Group C clash at Boston Stadium.

The Eredivisie club PSV Eindhoven Saibari forward needed only 72 seconds to find the back of the net.

Saibari was played through by Brahim Díaz and blasted the ball into the top left corner of the woodwork which goalkeeper Angus Gunn couldn't block.

It was his second goal in two matches. Previously, he also netted in the 1-1 draw with Brazil in the group opener on June 14.

Morocco nearly scored another in the 52nd minute but Bilal El Khannouss's header was battled down by Gunn.

The African Cup champions also made threatening opportunities by Chemsdine Talbi and Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab to secure more goal near the end of the match but none of their effort worked.

Scotland had a chance in first-half stoppage time when Andy Robertson sent a cross at John McGinn, who couldn’t get a foot on it near the back post.

They attacked stronger in the second half seeking for an equaliser. Scott McTominay, Lyndon Dykes and Ryan Christie rotated to break through Moroccan defence. However their attempts were either denied by the keeper Yassine Bounou or going wide.

Scotland's campaign remains alive with three points – but their last game is against Brazil, while Morocco are now all but through with four on the board.

Cunha double powers Brazil to victory over Haiti

Brazil bounced back from a disappointing start to their FIFA World Cup campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti, boosting their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage.

After being held to a 1-1 draw by Morocco in their opening Group C match, the five-time world champions responded with a dominant display against a Haiti side making only their second World Cup appearance.

Brazil controlled possession from the outset and thought they had taken an early lead through Raphinha, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

The breakthrough eventually arrived in the 23rd minute. Matheus Cunha won the ball in midfield and followed up quickly after Vinicius Junior’s attempt was saved, diverting a clearance into the net to put Brazil ahead.

The pair combined again later in the first half as Vinicius slipped a pass behind the Haitian defence, allowing Cunha to fire home his second goal of the match and double Brazil’s advantage.

Brazil struck once more before the interval when Lucas Paqueta’s lofted pass found Vinicius, who finished calmly to make it 3-0.

Haiti attempted to respond after the break and nearly scored their first World Cup goal in more than five decades, but goalkeeper Alisson Becker produced a fine save to deny Ricardo Ade from a corner.

Substitute Endrick received a warm reception from Brazil supporters after coming off the bench, while Gabriel Martinelli came close to adding a fourth goal when his effort struck the crossbar.

Alisson made two further saves late in the match as Brazil secured their first clean sheet in seven games and moved level with Morocco on points, keeping their hopes of topping the group firmly alive ahead of their final match against Scotland.

Ten-man Paraguay eliminate Turkey

Ten-man Paraguay scored the fastest goal of the World Cup so far to beat Turkey 1-0 in a dramatic Group D, breathing life into their campaign and condemning their opponents to a miserable early exit.

Matias Galarza scored the only goal in a game that featured the first sending off in World Cup history for a player covering their mouth during an on-field confrontation, for Miguel Almiron.

Galarza’s low, long-range shot evaded Turkiye goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after just 63 seconds.

Turkey dominated possession for much of the match and created numerous opportunities, but a lack of finishing once again proved costly. The Europeans registered 32 attempts on goal yet failed to find the net, mirroring the problems that plagued them in their opening defeat to Australia.

Turkey piled on the pressure after the interval, with Kenan Yildiz and Arda Guler among those threatening the Paraguayan goal. However, Paraguay remained disciplined at the back and successfully resisted the Turkish attacks to preserve their slender advantage.

The result breathed new life into Paraguay's hopes of reaching the knockout stage while condemning Turkey to an early exit from the tournament.

The victory also confirmed the United States as Group D winners following their 2-0 triumph over Australia earlier in the day.

Galarza described the win as one of the best moments of his career, praising his team's fighting spirit. Turkey coach Vincenzo Montella said he was disappointed by the result but proud of his players' effort until the final whistle. VNS