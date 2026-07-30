Kim wants more win to lengthen his unbeaten streak

Football

HÀ NỘI — Head coach Kim Sang-sik expected to lengthen Việt Nam's unbeaten streak when playing Singapore in the second Group A match of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup 2026 on July 31 in Hà Nội.

Reviewing Việt Nam's record against Singapore, Kim was partly confident about his side's opportunity although he emphasises that no player was allowed to be complacent during entire 90 minutes.

In the last 22 encounters between the two teams, the hosts had nine wins, nine draws and four losses.

Kim and his team have given a remarkable performance, remaining undefeated for a record 19 matches since October 2024.

"This match is really important. We need a win to go on strongly in this tough tournament with many challenges ahead," said Kim in a press briefing on July 30.

"Our task is to defend our title. It is a pressure but motivation for us. Every match is considered a final and we will play with highest spirit and determination.

"We have to maintain our strong head-to-head record against Singapore. To achieve that, players must fully demonstrate everything, from tactics and match attitude to fighting spirit, on the field.

"Singapore have been much stronger than they were two years ago. There are members, like Song Ui Jong, Nakamura and Bin Anuar, who own good form and fitness and can make changes when they have opportunities.

"Vietnamese players have to keep eyes on them while playing at their best. I believe it will be a good game and we will grab three points," Kim said.

He added that a four-day break longer more than Singapore would be another advantage for Việt Nam, along with the home ground support. All elements were on Việt Nam side this time.

Young striker Nguyễn Đình Bắc also attended the briefing. He said Việt Nam's strength came from their unity and did not depend on any individual player.

After their 7-0 victory over Timor-Leste, Việt Nam stepped up preparations for the Singapore game, with every player determined to give their all in pursuit of a second win.

"I am ready for the match and will fight my best for Việt Nam. It doesn't matter whether I score or not; as long as my team secure three points, that is what makes me happy."

Although it is Bắc's first time at the regional tournament he is considered one of the player to watch after his outstanding at the Asian U23 Cup recently where Việt Nam took bronze and he was Best Scorer.

Currently he is among top goal hunters of the tournament with a hattrick from the first match last week.

In Singapore side, coach Gavin Lee appreciated Việt Nam as the hosts and reigning champions.

He said it was a strong team with at least four good players, naming Bắc, striker Nguyễn Xuân Son, midfielder Đỗ Hoàng Hên and captain Nguyễn Quang Hải.

"Việt Nam are a strong team with a good coach and a well-organised setup, featuring standout players in specific positions," Lee said.

“We are aiming for victory, and the way to achieve it is by focusing on our own performance. Therefore, our approach to tomorrow’s match will remain unchanged. Every time we step onto the pitch, we aim to show the best version of ourselves and move closer to the three points we want.”

His striker Ilhan Fandi hoped to end Singapore's winless streak against the defending champions. A first win against Việt Nam since 1998 would be a motivation for the whole team.

"For us, we're just focused on the game tomorrow," said Ilhan. "If we get a good performance or if we can get a good win, it will help us throughout the tournament and the next game against Indonesia. We know it's not going to be easy but everyone is ready and, like I always say: 'if you do your best, God will do the rest'."

The 24-year-old also said it was difficult but he wanted to tear Việt Nam's sheet. Scoring in the upcoming match was not only his but also the entire team's target.

The match will be held at 8pm at the Mỹ Đình Stadium and live on VTV channels. — VNS