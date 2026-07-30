Keeping coastal tradition alive

At Hải Ninh Beach in Hà Tĩnh Province, fishermen continue the centuries-old tradition of net fishing. Working together to haul nets ashore, they not only secure fresh catches but also preserve a unique cultural identity that strengthens community bonds.
The special stamp issue aims to honour scholar Lê Quý Đôn's life, achievements and lasting contributions to Việt Nam's cultural, historical, educational and academic heritage, while promoting the nation's long-standing tradition of learning, respect for knowledge and aspirations for creativity and national development among both domestic and international audiences.
Việt Nam has successfully performed its first penile transplant from a brain-dead donor. The ground-breaking procedure at Việt Đức University Hospital marks a major milestone in reconstructive transplantation and offers new hope for patients with complex penile injuries.
The HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) has set a target of mobilising VNĐ3.3 trillion (US$125 million) in foreign non-governmental aid commitments during the 2026-31 period, while organising 300 people-to-people diplomacy activities and planting 5,000 trees across the city.
The 2026 Expanded Model United Nations Conference of the Lê Quý Đôn High School for the Gifted (LQDOMUN 2026) was opened on Wednesday at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE).
Associate Professor Vũ Tuấn Hưng, director of the Institute of Social Sciences for the Southern Region, said that the top priority is to embed the principle of people-centred development throughout the entire policy-making and implementation process.