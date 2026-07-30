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Keeping coastal tradition alive

July 30, 2026 - 17:09
At Hải Ninh Beach in Hà Tĩnh Province, fishermen continue the centuries-old tradition of net fishing. Working together to haul nets ashore, they not only secure fresh catches but also preserve a unique cultural identity that strengthens community bonds.

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Society

Commemorative stamp issued to mark 300th birth anniversary of scholar Lê Quý Đôn

The special stamp issue aims to honour scholar Lê Quý Đôn's life, achievements and lasting contributions to Việt Nam's cultural, historical, educational and academic heritage, while promoting the nation's long-standing tradition of learning, respect for knowledge and aspirations for creativity and national development among both domestic and international audiences.
Society

Việt Nam performs its first penile transplant

Việt Nam has successfully performed its first penile transplant from a brain-dead donor. The ground-breaking procedure at Việt Đức University Hospital marks a major milestone in reconstructive transplantation and offers new hope for patients with complex penile injuries.

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