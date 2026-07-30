Students experience expanded model United Nations conference

GIA LAI — Through taking on the role of delegates representing United Nations member states, students have experienced the process of drafting resolutions, finding solutions to global issues and demonstrating the role of a future international citizen.

The 2026 Expanded Model United Nations Conference of the Lê Quý Đôn High School for the Gifted (LQDOMUN 2026) was opened on Wednesday at the International Centre for Interdisciplinary Science and Education (ICISE) in Quy Nhơn, Gia Lai Province.

The event brought together more than 150 delegates, who are students from 15 provinces and cities across the country.

The conference was jointly organised by Rencontres du Vietnam and ICISE, in coordination with the Lê Quý Đôn High School for the Gifted in Gia Lai Province.

It is taking place from Wednesday to Saturday.

Launched in 2017 by a group of high school students with a passion for academia and a spirit of international integration, LQDOMUN has continually developed, becoming one of the locality’s typical academic models.

The conference was once honoured in the Top 10 typical models and initiatives of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union of Bình Định Province for the 2017-2022 term, recognising its positive contributions to promoting academic activities for young people.

Although the Model United Nations (MUN) model has developed strongly in many large cities such as Hà Nội, HCM City and Đà Nẵng, opportunities to access this model in Bình Định (now Gia Lai Province) have still been limited.

Recognising the educational value of MUN in improving academic English proficiency, critical thinking, research, debate and multilateral diplomacy skills for pupils and students, since 2019, Rencontres du Vietnam and ICISE have financially sponsored the organisation of LQDOMUN in order to elevate this meaningful activity.

With the accompaniment of the two bodies, LQDOMUN has gradually expanded in scale, attracting a large number of students from across the country to participate, becoming one of the country’s typical MUN conferences, helping local students access an international academic environment while spreading the spirit of global citizenship among Việt Nam’s young generation.

LQDOMUN is not only a conference simulating the activities of the United Nations, but also a dynamic academic environment where young people practise and comprehensively develop skills: academic English, research, debate, critical thinking, negotiation, leadership and teamwork.

This year, the conference organises three simulated councils with diverse themes, combining current global issues and important historical contexts.

First, United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW), including addressing limitations in access to and education on menstrual health and addressing the exploitation of women and children in prostitution.

Second, Disarmament and International Security Committee (DISEC), covering the role of autonomous weapons systems in current military operations and safeguarding international security through preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

And lastly, Supreme National Reconstruction Council (SCNR), in which restoring the peace and security of Yiman.

Throughout the conference journey, delegates will together engage in in-depth discussions, build and vote on resolutions like real diplomats. This is not only a learning process, but also a journey of growth, where each person is challenged to overcome their own limits and spread positive values to the community.

LQDOMUN 2026 is not just a conference – but a place to train diplomatic and international debate skills, nurture ideals, connect young souls with the aspiration to create a better world. Every delegate coming to LQDOMUN not only learns about the world, but also learns how to master their own future. — VNS